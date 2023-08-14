Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is mo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees t…
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…