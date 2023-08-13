Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
