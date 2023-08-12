The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is mo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…