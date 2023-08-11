The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling f…
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is mo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …