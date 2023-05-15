Monday marks the start of the growing season in the Bismarck-Mandan region, and plant stores in the area are seeing business pick up.

The National Weather Service office in Bismarck marks the start of the growing season by monitoring for conditions that would warrant a frost advisory, freeze watch or freeze warning. None of those appears likely anytime soon, with high temperatures this week forecast in the 60s and 70s and overnight lows expected to drop only into the 40s.

“A lot of people are tired of winter and are ready to plant,” Plant Perfect owner Casey McCollum said, referencing the prolonged winter that was the second-snowiest in city history. He said things are “just getting started" at the north Bismarck business.

Ben Dagley at the family owned Faulkner's Mark on The Strip in Mandan had a similar perspective on the late spring.

“It seems like people have been cooped up so long and need to get out," he said, adding that “Generally around Mother’s Day to Memorial Day is really busy.”

Mother's Day fell on Sunday.

Top vegetable sellers so far this year are tomatoes, peppers, celery, ground cherries and cabbage, according to Dagley. Popular flowers are marigolds, calibrachoa and hanging baskets.

Ample moisture

There's plenty of moisture in the ground right now for new plants. Bismarck so far this year has received 5.1 inches of precipitation, an inch above normal. Much of the moisture has accumulated since March, and drought in the region has declined over the past couple of months.

The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map, released late last week, shows most of the area out of any drought category, including all of Burleigh County and all but the very western part of Morton County. Two months ago, moderate drought covered the southern portion of Morton and the northeastern tip of Burleigh, with the rest of the two counties considered abnormally dry.

Drought statewide has diminished in that time span from 67% of North Dakota in moderate drought and 3% in severe drought, to 15% in moderate drought now and no areas in severe drought. Conditions also eased again over the week.

"Based on multiple indicators ... abnormal dryness was reduced across northern parts of North Dakota," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Curtis Riganti wrote in the weekly report.

Dryness persists in much of the western third of the state, however, where moderate drought remains. Many counties in the western half of the state have some sort of outdoor burning restrictions in place, according to the state Department of Emergency Services. Burleigh County is not one, but Morton County last Thursday imposed a ban tied to the North Dakota Daily Fire Danger Rating. Outdoor burning is restricted when the rating is in the high, very high or extreme category.

The fire danger in western North Dakota on Sunday was rated low.

None of eastern North Dakota is in any drought category, after an overly wet spring that led to flooding issues. The last flood-related highway shutdown was lifted last week, when state Highway 5 west of Joliette in Pembina County reopened after Red River floodwaters receded.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Drought Mitigation Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Augmented aid

The U.S. Department of Agriculture late last week announced that it has enhanced disaster recovery programs including the Livestock Indemnity Program and the Livestock Forage Disaster Program, in response to prolonged drought followed by the harsh winter.

Enhancements include an extended June 2, 2023, deadline to submit notices of loss and applications for payment for 2022 losses.

"Cognizant of the fact that many of our producers are managing open range operations, unprecedented amounts of snow, and in some cases are just now realizing all their losses, we are extending the deadline to apply for these critical programs to allow these producers the time they need to manage their recovery,” said Marcy Svenningsen, state executive director for USDA's Farm Service Agency.

She added that "Expenses eligible for assistance can include above-normal feed purchases, above-normal freight, even snow removal in some cases.”

More information is at www.farmers.gov/recover.

Crop report

The most recent weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service showed that 10% of the state's staple spring wheat crop was planted, well behind the average pace of 27% due to the late spring. Durum wheat was 6% seeded, compared with the average of 16%.

Planting of corn, canola, oats, barley, dry peas, flaxseed and sugar beets was underway in the state, but all of those crops are well behind the average pace. For example, only 1% of the sugar beet crop was in the ground at the time of the report, when normally nearly half of it would be seeded.

The wet spring has boosted soil moisture supplies, however -- topsoil moisture statewide was rated 81% adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture supplies were 73% in those categories.

Pasture and range conditions were rated 87% fair to good. Stock water supplies were 90% adequate to surplus.

An updated report was scheduled to be released Monday afternoon. Reports can be found at bit.ly/41tbVcj.

Trees and shrubs

State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is encouraging homeowners to research products before buying and planting nursery stock.

Goehring said his office receives numerous complaints every year from both consumers and dealers about non-hardy stock being sold in the state. North Dakota is in plant hardiness zones 3 and 4. State law requires that all trees and shrubs designated by the agriculture commissioner as non-hardy must be labeled “non-hardy in North Dakota.”

“With warmer weather finally approaching, homeowners may be anxious to add trees and shrubs to their landscapes,” Goehring said. “Many varieties of trees and shrubs adapt well to North Dakota’s climate and soils, but before you plant, you may want to talk with a trusted nursery dealer, horticulturist or local extension agent."

A detailed listing of non-hardy trees and shrubs and a list of all licensed nurseries is available at https://www.ndda.nd.gov/nursery-program. A plant hardiness zone map is available at http://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov/.

Weather service warnings

The National Weather Service criteria for cold weather watches and warnings:

A frost advisory is issued when the temperature is expected to be 33-36 degrees over a wide area during the following 24 hours. Some injury to sensitive vegetation is expected under those conditions.

A freeze watch is issued when there is the potential for temps to be 32 degrees or colder for longer than an hour over a wide area in the following 12-48 hours.

A freeze warning is issued when the temp is expected to be 32 degrees or colder for longer than an hour over a wide area in the following 24 hours. Significant damage to vegetation is possible under those conditions.