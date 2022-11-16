Frigid weather, difficult travel expected in North Dakota

Cold temperatures and strong winds will make travel treacherous and plunge wind chills well below zero through the end of the workweek in North Dakota.

Wind chills -- the combination of actual temperature and wind speed -- are forecast to drop near minus 20 on Thursday night through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. They're expected to be around minus 15 in Bismarck-Mandan.

The forecast also calls for 1-2 inches of new snow across the state, with snow falling off and on late Wednesday through Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible, reducing visibility to as low as half a mile in rural areas and leading to drifting on roads.

The conditions are expected to cause slick roads, and possibly even black ice because temperatures will be warm enough -- highs in the teens -- that drifting snow might melt and refreeze on some roads, the weather service said.

The system that's bringing arctic air into the region is resulting in the coldest weather of the season, with highs 20-30 degrees below normal and more typical of January conditions, according to AccuWeather.

Bismarck's Thursday forecast calls for a high of 15 degrees and an overnight low around zero. Normal for Nov. 18 in the capital city is a high of 39 and a low of 18, according to weather service data.

Bismarck-Mandan is still digging out from up to 2 feet of snow that fell during last Thursday's blizzard, with city crews now focusing on snow hauling and street widening. More information is at https://www.bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal for Bismarck and bit.ly/3TDwYF4 for Mandan.