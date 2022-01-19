Frigid air settles over North Dakota after day of wind; traveling conditions improve

Frigid air blanketed North Dakota on Wednesday after an arctic front pushed through the state, but all travel advisories were lifted following a day in which winds approaching hurricane force in some areas made driving hazardous.

Wind gusts on Tuesday were as strong as 67 mph in Garrison. As a comparison, a Category I hurricane has sustained winds of 74-95 mph, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Other Tuesday wind gusts reported by the National Weather Service's Bismarck office included 52 mph in Watford City, 53 mph in Mandan, 60 mph in Bismarck and Williston, and 64 mph in Minot.

The winds reduced visibility in open country and caused snow to drift onto roads. Blizzard conditions were reported in eastern North Dakota.

Most roads in the western half of the state were reported to be in seasonal driving condition on Wednesday. State Highway 200A between Washburn and state Highway 200 was reopened, after being closed much of Tuesday due to drifting snow that made the 11-mile stretch of road impassable.

The Highway Patrol lifted restrictions on oversize vehicles statewide.

The arctic blast also dropped temperatures into the deep freeze. Bismarck had a high of 41 degrees early Tuesday, but the temperature dropped during the day and plunged well below zero overnight.

The high temperature for the metro area Wednesday wasn't expected to get above zero, and the overnight low into Thursday was forecast at 15-20 degrees below zero, with wind chills around minus 30. Cold that extreme can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as half an hour.

The weather should warm back up into the 30s above zero on Friday, according to the weather service forecast.

