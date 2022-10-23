First snow of season in western North Dakota to impact Monday morning commute

A storm system moving over the Rockies is expected to bring the first measurable snow of the season to western North Dakota.

The National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for the western third of the state through midday Monday, with 2-4 inches of snow expected from Crosby in the north to Bowman in the south. Some sleet might be mixed in, and winds could gust up to 50 mph, according to forecasters.

"Snow and blowing snow will impact the morning commute on Monday," the weather service said.

A wind advisory is posted for central North Dakota, but the region is expected to get less than an inch of snow. Some areas might get rain or sleet, and thunderstorms are even possible.

There's a possibility for a narrow band of heavy snow in the Northern Plains, according to AccuWeather.

"Blizzard conditions may occur in a part of this region where high winds combine with snow to reduce the visibility to one-fourth mile or less," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis wrote.

The moisture-packed air from the Pacific Northwest is expected to blow into the Plains late Sunday. The system also will bring colder temperatures. The high for Bismarck-Mandan on Monday is forecast to be only in the upper 30s, warming into the upper 40s or lower 50s for most of the rest of the workweek.