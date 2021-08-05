Drought deepens in North Dakota; little relief in sight in August

Drought in North Dakota deepened again over the past week, with little relief in sight this month.

The conditions continue to hurt crops as the harvest begins, and many areas of the state could soon also see elevated wildfire risks.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows that nearly 14% of the state is in exceptional drought, the worst of four categories, up more than 3% from last week. Extreme drought, the second-worst category, is up about 4.5%, impacting about 46.5% of North Dakota. All of the state remains in some form of drought, with most areas at least in severe drought.

"Deteriorating conditions were ... noted across North Dakota, where drought has been evident since at least spring. Exceptional drought ... expanded substantially to cover much of the state’s interior," wrote Richard Tinker, a meteorologist and drought expert with several agencies including the Climate Prediction Center.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.