Drought aids road construction projects in North Dakota

North Dakota's road construction season is going well, due in part to the lack of wet weather.

"The current drought we're experiencing here in North Dakota is tough on the farmers and ranchers," state Department of Transportation Construction Engineer Phil Murdoff said. "I understand the struggles and worries they're going through. But when it comes to construction, the dry weather is actually allowing many of our projects to progress quicker than usual."

Murdoff told Prairie Public that DOT is spending between $350 million and $400 million on projects around the state.

"We're right on schedule, and even ahead of schedule on some projects," he said.

Murdoff believes the majority of drivers are obeying the slower speed limits through construction zones. He said it’s something motorists need to remind themselves of as they travel the state.

"There are often changing conditions in our work zones," Murdoff said. "There may be stopped traffic, different driving surfaces, narrow lanes, things like that."

Murdoff said it's for those reasons drivers need to pay special attention in work zones.