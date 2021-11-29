December to begin with near-record heat across western North Dakota

December will begin in North Dakota with the possibility of near-record warmth.

High temperatures on Wednesday, the first day of the month, are expected to be in the 50s across western and central North Dakota and to stretch into the lower 60s in the southwest, according to the National Weather Service.

"High temperatures will be nearly 15 degrees above normal at Bottineau to nearly 30 degrees above normal at Bowman," the agency said.

The high in Bismarck is expected to reach 60 degrees, compared with a normal high of 31. The city's record for the date is 62 degrees, set in 1969. Dickinson, whose record high for the date is 66 degrees, is expected to reach 62 on Wednesday. Minot has a better chance of setting a record, with an expected high of 56 degrees and a record of 54.

The heat wave early this week is the result of warm air flowing into the Plains from the Pacific Northwest, according to Accuweather.

"It should be a few good days to spend some time outside across much of the Plains," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. "Residents may have a chance to put up lights or decorations for the holidays, or just get out for a walk and enjoy some milder temperatures before the winter cold inevitably sets back in."

The balmy weather is likely to be accompanied by gusty conditions due to a weather phenomenon known as Chinook winds.

"Chinook winds occur when relatively mild and moist air from the Pacific flows straight over the Rockies," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "All of the moisture is 'wrung out' as rain and snow over the mountains, and then descends as dry air down the other side of the mountain range. The now-dry, descending air accelerates down the mountain slopes, and can create ferocious winds at times."

North Dakota could see westerly winds from 20-30 mph on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency's state forecast calls for slightly cooler weather later in the week, with the high in the Bismarck-Mandan area in the lower 40s on Friday and in the 30s over the weekend.

