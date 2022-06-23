Damage from blizzards, flooding surpasses $57 million; Burgum requests presidential disaster

Historic spring snowstorms in western North Dakota and extensive flooding in the east caused more than $57 million in damage to public infrastructure across the state, according to an estimate released by Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday.

The figure is sure to rise as more damage is tallied. And it does not include damage to private infrastructure and property, according to Burgum's spokesman Mike Nowatzki.

Burgum has requested a presidential major disaster declaration that would open the door to federal aid to help fund repairs to public infrastructure including roads, bridges and railways. The request is for 40 of the 53 counties; Burleigh and Morton are not among them.

"I have determined severe winter storm conditions and subsequent flooding were of such severity and magnitude that effective response and recovery are beyond the capabilities of the state and affected local governments," Burgum said in his letter to President Joe Biden.

A three-day blizzard in mid-April dropped 2-3 feet of snow over a wide area, and an Easter Sunday storm that followed added several inches more, along with heavy rain in many other areas. A late-month blizzard dumped another 1 to 1 ½ feet of snow in the west and also brought freezing rain and strong winds to the region, toppling 7,000 power poles and damaging at least 550 miles of electrical lines and other infrastructure, according to the state. More than 10,000 people lost power, some of them for weeks.

The snowy and cold weather in April set more than two dozen records in the state, including nearly 10 in Bismarck, which experienced its snowiest April (21.9 inches) in recorded history. Some communities experienced precipitation from April 22-24 that was 25 times higher than normal, according to State Climatologist Adnan Akyuz.

The National Weather Service deemed the bad weather "historic." Burgum in late April declared a statewide emergency and a statewide disaster -- a necessary step to seeking a presidential declaration.

The storms hit in the middle of spring calving season. The counties of Ward, Mountrail, Golden Valley, Billings and Stark had estimated losses of more than 10% of their 2021 cattle inventory. Most other western counties had estimated losses of up to 5% of their cattle inventory, according to a North Dakota State University study.

"As the snow was flying over the west, water was rising in the east," Burgum wrote in his letter to Biden.

Serious flooding was widespread for a month, swamping fields, closing roads and dampening basements. The rising Pembina River made the small town of Neche in northeastern North Dakota into an island. Some residents in nearby Cavalier were asked to evacuate.

The National Guard was called upon to help stabilize the 65-year-old Bourbanis Dam upstream of Cavalier. Guard Black Hawk helicopters out of Bismarck dropped more than 200 1-ton sandbags on the Tongue River dam, and Minnesota Guard soldiers brought in 5-ton pumps capable of moving 4,000 gallons a minute.

Flooding also became a concern in the Devils Lake region, with flows into the lake potentially setting a record this year. The lake has risen 3 ½ feet, swallowing more than 38,000 additional acres of land. The state has ramped up floodwater outlet pumps to ease the pressure.

The overly wet spring also hampered farmers trying to get into the fields to seed their crops. The amount of prevented-planting acres this year will be near record levels, according to North Dakota State University Crop Economist and Marketing Specialist Frayne Olson.

Burgum wrote that “Communities and households throughout the eastern portion of the state worked to protect their homes and personal safety from floodwaters while the western portion fought ice and extensive power outages. We appreciate the administration considering our request for assistance to help communities recover from these spring storms and build resiliency against future severe weather events.”

Counties included in the disaster request are Adams, Barnes, Billings, Bottineau, Burke, Cavalier, Dickey, Divide, Dunn, Foster, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, Grant, Griggs, Hettinger, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail, Nelson, Oliver, Pembina, Ramsey, Ransom, Renville, Richland, Rolette, Sargent, Steele, Stutsman, Towner, Traill, Walsh, Ward, Wells and Williams.

North Dakota has been approved for five federal disasters since 2020, according to Burgum: one for the coronavirus pandemic, two for flooding disasters and two for severe summer storms.

