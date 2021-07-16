Dakota Prairie Grasslands office imposes drought-related restrictions

The U.S. Forest Service's Dakota Prairie Grasslands office has imposed fire and shooting restrictions on several areas it oversees due to drought and wildfire conditions.

The restrictions ordered by Grasslands Supervisor Ben South apply to the Little Missouri National Grassland, Grand River and Cedar River National Grasslands, Denbigh Experimental Forest and Souris Purchase Unit.

“With the increasing number of fire outbreaks in the West and a seasonal forecast that shows extreme dry conditions for the next few months, our priority is to do our best to protect the diverse communities, landscapes, and citizens we serve while ensuring the health, wellness and safety of our workforce," South said in a statement.

The restrictions are in effect until Oct. 1. They ban fires including open campfires and stove fires, smoking in open areas, and discharging a firearm, air rifle or gas gun.

The ban does not apply to fires, campfires and stove fires within a metal or concrete fire structure provided by the Forest Service for that purpose within a developed recreation site. Smoking within an enclosed vehicle or building also is allowed. Hunters lawfully harvesting game or nongame species also are exempt.

For more information go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/dpg.

