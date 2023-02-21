Bismarck-Mandan could see 7-11 inches of snow from a three-day winter storm crossing the country this week that has already led to one traffic fatality in North Dakota.

The National Weather Service is forecasting two waves of snow, with 3-5 inches falling on Tuesday, and another 4-6 inches accumulating on Wednesday and Thursday. A winter weather advisory was posted for the capital city area on Tuesday, with a winter storm watch in effect late Tuesday through Thursday morning.

Winds gusting to 35 mph will make travel difficult, possibly leading to blizzard conditions in part of south central North Dakota and the James River Valley from Wednesday through early Thursday. Bismarck-Mandan is right on the western edge of the potential blizzard area.

"With all the accumulating snow in the forecast, be aware that dangerous to life-threatening wind chills are expected early Wednesday morning through Friday," the weather service said. "If you must travel in areas with potential blizzard conditions, have a winter survival kit with plenty of warm clothing."

Wind chills -- the combination of air temperature and wind -- are forecast in the minus 30s and 40s throughout North Dakota early Wednesday through Friday morning as arctic air blankets the region. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes in such conditions.

The snow and cold are from what AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski terms a "massive winter storm that will stretch 2,600 miles from coast to coast across the northern United States."

Up to 2 feet of snow is forecast from eastern South Dakota into central Minnesota, with Minneapolis likely to see a record storm for February and possibly one of its all-time storms for any month, according to AccuWeather Meterologist Matt Benz. That could impact flights at the Minneapolis airport, a hub for many flights into and out of Bismarck. Interstate highways in the Upper Midwest could see closures.

"From about the Minneapolis metro area to parts of the Dakotas, blizzard conditions are in store with dangerous travel due to strong winds, heavy blowing and drifting snow," Benz said. "There is the risk of becoming stranded with a full-blown blizzard in open areas."

The National Weather Service said it had high confidence "that this winter storm will be extremely disruptive to travel, infrastructure, livestock and recreation in affected areas."

Poor travel conditions in eastern North Dakota on Monday led to multiple crashes on I-29 south of Grand Forks, according to the Highway Patrol. Nearly two dozen vehicles were involved, including several semitrailers. Portions of the interstate were closed for a time.

A Minnesota woman died when the car she was a passenger in collided with a semitrailer on a Grand Forks County road around midday Monday, amid blowing snow and on snow-covered roads, according to the Patrol. Her name wasn't immediately released.