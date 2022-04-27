Crosby ready for return to normal after blizzard; drones help with power restoration

Residents of northwestern North Dakota who are still in the dark after last weekend's blizzard led to thousands of power outages are dealing with a mix of weariness and anxiousness as the week drags on.

"People are managing, I guess, for lack of a better word," said Sherlock Hirning, superintendent of the Divide County School District in Crosby, where the lights went out at 6 p.m. Saturday. "Weathering the storm, so to speak."

The fact that it isn't the dead of winter has helped keep spirits up in the community, he said, and the high school -- which has power -- is serving as a shelter for people who want to take a hot shower or charge their phones.

Many residents also have gotten generators. Acme Tools of Williston sent a trailer loaded with generators to the parking lot of Crosby's Jacobs Hardware Hank store on Monday.

"Everybody's just hoping and praying that electricity comes on sometime soon," Hirning said.

Montana-Dakota Utilities, which serves much of the community, hopes to restore power sometime Thursday, according to spokesman Mark Hanson. The utility brought Epping, Wheelock, Larson and Noonan online Tuesday, but some other towns aren't expected to have power restored for another week.

Crosby residents on Wednesday were preparing for an imminent return to normal.

"It’s a beehive of MDU workers and trucks in town," resident Don Anderson said.

The school district hopes to resume classes on Friday for its 380 K-12 students, according to Hirning. Officials are still determining how to make up the lost time. State law requires students have a certain number of class hours each academic year.

"We think we'll have to extend the school year a few days," Hirning said.

The state Department of Public Instruction did not have information on whether any other schools in the region remained closed. A spot check of other schools by the Tribune found that some, such as Stanley and New Town, called off classes on Monday, but found no other schools currently closed.

Drone aid

The blizzard that brought heavy snow, freezing rain and strong winds knocked down thousands of power poles and electrical lines. On Monday there were an estimated 19,000 outages in western North Dakota; that number was down to an estimated 9,300 on Wednesday, mostly in Divide, Burke, Mountrail and Williams counties, according to North Dakota Emergency Services spokesman Eric Jensen.

MDU, a major electrical supplier in western North Dakota and eastern Minnesota, at one point estimated 18,000 customers without power. That figure was at 960 on Wednesday, according to Hanson.

The utility is bringing four more restoration crews to the region by Friday, boosting its total to 29.

"One of the additional crews is from Otter Tail Power Co. via a mutual assistance agreement. The OTP crew will have a tracked pole digger which will help to reach some off-road locations to replace damaged poles," Hanson said. "We also have additional tracked equipment arriving today. Any bucket truck that needs to access poles/lines off a road has to be pulled through the wet/muddy conditions."

Unmanned aircraft systems have been helping find and assess damage to electrical infrastructure in rural areas, according to Gov. Doug Burgum's office and the Grand Forks-based Northern Plains UAS Test Site. Drones have been flown by the test site and by ISight Drone Services since Tuesday.

“This is one of the primary applications we envisioned in creating this UAS network,” said Trevor Woods, executive director of the Grand Forks research facility that's one of seven Federal Aviation Administration test sites. “We hope this nimble response can help the state’s residents in getting life-saving power restored, and benefit areas and businesses affected by the natural disaster. For such a massive undertaking in fixing lines and infrastructure, we know that locating damage in difficult-to-travel-to areas saves time and assets that can’t afford to be wasted.”

MDU also has been using airplanes to locate infrastructure damage in remote areas.

ISight and the Grand Forks test site also have offered to help ranchers assess fence lines and do cattle counts in the wake of recent storms. Officials are still tabulating cattle deaths and property damage, but the North Dakota Stockmen's Association believes livestock losses to be widespread. Information on a disaster relief fund is at https://bit.ly/397m5tG.

More rain

Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide emergency and a statewide disaster in the wake of two historic blizzards this month. The emergency also applies to flooding in eastern North Dakota from snowmelt and recent torrential rains.

Burgum plans to request presidential disaster declarations for both blizzards to help unlock aid to help pay for snow removal and infrastructure repairs. The state also has asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide technical assistance with flood levee construction in Valley City, which is threatened by the rising Sheyenne River.

More rain is forecast for later in the week.

"There is a 40% chance of at least 1 inch of rain for much of the state, and areas in the south and central even have chances of exceeding 2 inches of rain," the National Weather Service said Wednesday, adding that "models suggest this storm will likely impact every major watershed in North Dakota."

Moderate to major flooding was continuing in the Red River Basin in eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota, according to the weather service. Officials in Grand Forks and neighboring East Grand Forks, Minnesota, have activated some of their permanent flood protection measures put into place after the devastating 1997 Red River flood.

Some roads in eastern North Dakota remained closed Wednesday due to flooding, while others were reopened after floodwaters receded, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

