Cooler weather to mark start of autumn in North Dakota

Cooler weather will welcome the arrival of the fall season in North Dakota this week.
Autumn begins Wednesday. High temperatures across the state that day are expected to be in the 70s and lower 80s, and that likely will be the warmest day of the workweek. Highs Thursday through the weekend are forecast to be in the 60s and 70s, according to the National Weather Service.
It also will be a breezy week, with gusts as high as 25 mph. A stormy cold front marching eastward from coast to coast is the reason for the windy cooldown, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
He called it "a case of weather whiplash." Bismarck topped out at 86 degrees on Sunday, but the mercury reached only to the low 70s on Monday and was expected to drop down into the lower 40s overnight into Tuesday. Overnight lows the rest of the week are forecast to also be in the 40s.
The system also brought rain to many areas, including North Dakota late Sunday and early Monday. The Bismarck area got about a quarter inch of precipitation, according to National Weather Service reports. Other cities got more -- Dickinson had a third of an inch, Wishek half an inch and Belfield three-fourths of an inch.
The precipitation is welcome -- the state has been mired in extensive drought all summer. Most North Dakota counties on Monday were in the moderate or low fire danger risk, with the northwest still at high risk. Burleigh and Morton counties were at moderate risk.
No significant precipitation is in the forecast for the rest of the week, according to the weather service.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.