Cooler weather to mark start of autumn in North Dakota

Cooler weather will welcome the arrival of the fall season in North Dakota this week.

Autumn begins Wednesday. High temperatures across the state that day are expected to be in the 70s and lower 80s, and that likely will be the warmest day of the workweek. Highs Thursday through the weekend are forecast to be in the 60s and 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

It also will be a breezy week, with gusts as high as 25 mph. A stormy cold front marching eastward from coast to coast is the reason for the windy cooldown, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

He called it "a case of weather whiplash." Bismarck topped out at 86 degrees on Sunday, but the mercury reached only to the low 70s on Monday and was expected to drop down into the lower 40s overnight into Tuesday. Overnight lows the rest of the week are forecast to also be in the 40s.