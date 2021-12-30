Cold snap soon ending; Christmas weekend storm cuts into drought

A week of bitter cold and heavy snow in North Dakota will culminate with a frigid New Year's Eve but give way to a dramatic warmup on Sunday.

Another positive is that the recent snow has cut further into the drought that has gripped the state since last winter.

Arctic air that has blanketed North Dakota all week will linger for a couple more days, with the overnight low temperature New Year's Eve on Friday into New Year's Day on Saturday forecast to be 25 below zero in Bismarck. Winds up to 10 mph will make it feel like it's about 40 below, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind chills in northern North Dakota will be even colder -- as icy as 50 below. Exposed skin can freeze within minutes in such conditions.

The high temperature in Bismarck-Mandan on Saturday is forecast at minus 5, with an overnight low into Sunday around 15 below. But Sunday should see an abrupt turnaround.

"The colder air will be moving off to the east, and milder Pacific air will be pushing in from the west," weather service Meteorologist Nathan Heinert said.

The high for Bismarck-Mandan on Sunday is forecast at 25 degrees above zero -- about a 40-degree rise during the day. Highs early next week should be in the teens and 20s. That's about normal for this time of year, according to weather service data.

Despite the cold snap, December temperatures overall are about normal in Bismarck. As of Wednesday, the average temp was 18.9 degrees, compared with the norm of 18.2, according to the weather service.

Decreasing drought

The Christmas holiday weekend storm dropped significant snow across North Dakota -- nearly 2 feet in some parts of the southeast. Bismarck got about a foot of snow from Dec. 25-27.

The precipitation "supported a slight decrease in abnormal dryness and moderate drought across central and eastern North Dakota," Climate Prediction Center Meteorologist Brad Pugh wrote for this week's U.S. Drought Monitor map.

The amount of the state in some form of drought dropped from about 64% last week to 54% this week. The Bismarck-Mandan area moved out of moderate drought and is now classified as abnormally dry, a weaker category.

Bismarck's winter season snow total of 17.9 inches as of Wednesday is more than the total of 16.7 inches for all of last winter, according to the weather service. It's also 8 ½ inches above normal for this time of year. The snow depth in the city is measured at 7 inches.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

