Cold, possibly snow in store for North Dakota late this week

A storm system heading for the Plains promises to blanket North Dakota with cold air late this week, and some areas might even see a mid-May snowfall.

Any accumulations would not amount to much and would quickly melt amid warmer daytime temperatures. But in some areas, the ground could get white overnight.

"It's notable to get to the middle of May and have some snow falling," National Weather Service Meteorologist Zach Hargrove said.

The storm is pushing into the Pacific Northwest early this week, bringing rain, snow in higher elevations and cold temperatures, according to AccuWeather.

The system will move over the Rockies midweek, bringing rain to North Dakota, and "on the back side of that we'll have some of that arctic air coming down," Hargrove said.

Sunday's high in Bismarck reached 73 degrees. The temperature in the city early Friday is forecast to sink to 38 degrees, rising to 49 during the day and falling to 33 early Saturday. The city's normal high and low for this time of year is 70 and 44.

The cold expected late this week is "definitely unusual, but it's not unheard of," Hargrove said.

Areas farther north could get cold enough early Friday and early Saturday for rain to turn to snow.

"We could see maybe a few tenths of an inch across the northwest and north-central part of the state," Hargrove said. "I wouldn't expect it to remain on the ground long. If anything does accumulate, it's going to be very brief."

Last Friday was the first day that the weather service began monitoring for conditions that would warrant a frost advisory, freeze watch or freeze warning, marking what the agency considers the first day of the growing season. Anyone who has put plants outside should take note of the forecast, according to Hargrove.

"We're going to have temperatures close to freezing if not below freezing -- it could be a good time to cover those plants," he said.

Daytime temps in Bismarck are expected to warm to the mid-50s on Saturday and the lower 60s on Sunday, but the overnight low between those days is forecast in the mid-30s.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

