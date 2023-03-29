Cold weather that blanketed North Dakota early Wednesday set a record in Bismarck.

The overnight low plunged to minus 13 degrees, breaking the previous mark for the date of minus 7 degrees set in 1964, according to the National Weather Service. Normal for March 29 is a low of 24 degrees above zero.

Overnight temps plummeted as low as minus 20 degrees in Oakes and Rugby, according to the weather service. Linton had minus 18, and Steele and Glen Ullin minus 15.

Temperatures will warm as the week wears on, but a system pushing in from the west could result in light to moderate snow accumulations overnight Thursday into Friday from North Dakota into the Upper Great Lakes, forecasters said.

Bismarck so far this season has received 95.4 inches of snow -- the third-snowiest winter on record, and just 6.3 inches from setting a new high.