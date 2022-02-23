Closed highways reopen in southeastern North Dakota as storm exits; warmup expected soon

Interstates and other highways shut down by a two-day blizzard in southeastern North Dakota have reopened.

Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border was reopened midafternoon Tuesday, along with state Highway 13 from the interstate to Wahpeton. I-94 between Fargo and Jamestown was reopened in stages, with the last stretches opened Tuesday night.

Scattered snow and snowdrifts remained on numerous highways in the region. Information on road conditions can be found at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.

The storm that blew in from the west late Sunday dropped 3.2 inches of snow in Bismarck on Monday -- breaking a 60-year-old city record for the date. But eastern North Dakota felt the brunt of the storm, with snow totals topping a foot in some places.

Winds gusting to 40 mph made travel treacherous. A 14-vehicle pileup on I-94 near Mapleton in Cass County injured six people Monday. Accuweather reported that rescuers who responded dealt with wind chills reaching 30 degrees below zero.

Icy cold temperatures will continue through the workweek as arctic air continues to blanket the region, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chills early Wednesday statewide were in the minus 30s and 40s. But the weather is expected to soon turn again, continuing the hot-and-cold pattern of recent weeks.

"A warming and overall dry trend returns this weekend into next week," the weather service said. "Look for temperatures to get back to near-normal readings, with minimal chances for precipitation."

Saturday's high temperature in Bismarck-Mandan is forecast to be in the mid-30s, and that trend is expected to continue into next week. The normal high for late-February in Bismarck is 33 degrees, warming to the mid- and upper-30s in early March.

