Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday signed legislation providing emergency grants to local governments to cover extraordinary snow removal costs this winter, as another blizzard blasted into the state.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service lowered expected snowfall totals for western and central North Dakota, though forecasters still predicted major storm impacts.

Senate Bill 2183 provides $20 million for eligible cities, counties, townships and tribal governments. It passed the Senate 46-0 and the House 91-1.

“This record-setting winter has strained resources at every level of government,” Burgum said at a bill-signing ceremony. He said the legislation will "relieve some of the burden on communities and local taxpayers and help ensure that while this winter was one for the record books, it doesn’t have to haunt their financial books.”

The blizzard could dump enough snow on Bismarck to make this winter the snowiest in the capital city in nearly 150 years of recordkeeping.

The winter "has been trying on our patience, our resiliency, our fortitude and our budgets,” said Sen. Terry Wanzek, R-Jamestown, the bill's main sponsor. “I have 100% faith in the spirit of North Dakota citizens to be able to pull through this tough winter. And while we as leaders have little influence over controlling Mother Nature, we do have some ability to provide financial relief for their burgeoning budgets.”

The bill provides $15 million in reimbursement grants for snow removal costs from Oct. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022, and an additional $5 million for the period of Oct. 1, 2022, through April 30 of this year. Any unallocated funds from the first period can be made available as part of the second period. The bill will reimburse up to 60% of costs exceeding 150% of the average of four of the last five years’ snow removal costs.

The state Department of Emergency Services will be sending out application forms through the North Dakota League of Cities, North Dakota Association of Counties and each county’s emergency manager by the end of the week. All funds will be disbursed by June 30, state Homeland Security Division Director Darin Hanson said.

Spring blizzard

All but the northwestern region of North Dakota is under a blizzard warning through Wednesday. More than 20 inches of snow could fall in the lower James River Valley and eastern North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service.

The Bismarck area could see 8-13 inches -- down from initial estimates of 10-20 inches, with half a foot or less falling in western North Dakota. Wind gusts could approach 50 mph in many areas of the state, leading to treacherous travel conditions.

It's another Colorado low, a system that sweeps out of southeastern Colorado or northeastern New Mexico and tracks northeast across the Plains, producing big storms.

For some parts of the Northern Plains, the storm could be the biggest of winter, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.

"For cities such as Rapid City and Pierre, South Dakota, as well as Fargo, North Dakota, this storm is likely to be at the top," he said.

"Some secondary roads, major highways and rail systems may be closed for days due to the magnitude of the snow that falls, as well as the blowing and drifting snow produced by the storm," Benz said. "Drifts will be high enough to cover one-story homes in open areas."

Leaders of state agencies on Tuesday said they are prepared for the storm and any subsequent flooding, including prepositioning personnel and equipment in areas expected to be hard-hit.

“We are synched, we’re coordinated and we’ll be ready to go,” said Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, state Emergency Services director and adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard.

No travel was advised in part of southeastern North Dakota early Tuesday afternoon, and motorists in the rest of that region and in eastern North Dakota were alerted to poor driving conditions. Interstate 29 was shut down between Fargo and the South Dakota border. State Highway 13 between I-29 and Wahpeton also was closed.

Ward County fatals

Twelve- and 13-year-old girls from Williston died when the pickup truck in which they were riding crashed in Ward County late Monday amid light snow and icy road conditions.

The pickup driven by a 34-year-old woman from Williston rolled in the median of U.S. Highway 2 shortly before midnight, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

All three occupants were thrown from the vehicle, and one of the girls came to rest on the roadway and was struck by a semitrailer. Both girls were pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup driver was taken to a hospital with what the Patrol said were serious injuries.

Authorities did not immediately identify the woman or girls.

Cancellations

Both Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools closed schools Tuesday and went to virtual learning, as did Light of Christ Catholic Schools.

Bismarck State College shut down its campus and canceled classes and events. The University of Mary held morning in-person classes, with plans to move to virtual learning if conditions deteriorated. United Tribes Technical College and Theodore Jamerson Elementary School on the UTTC campus closed at noon Tuesday with plans to remain shut down Wednesday, with the elementary school having virtual learning that day.

North Dakota Health and Human Services offices in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Fargo, Grafton, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Rolla and Valley City that directly serve clients closed at noon Tuesday with plans to remain closed Wednesday. The shutdown included West Central Human Service Center in Bismarck.

Essentia Health clinics in Bismarck closed at noon and will remain closed through Wednesday. Many Sanford Health clinics in North Dakota closed or had limited hours.

