Burgum requests presidential disaster for June storms
Weather events from the June 10-11 overnight storm in western and central North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday requested a presidential major disaster declaration for a series of storms in early June that caused more than $2.3 million in damage to roads and other infrastructure.

The storms June 7-11 packed rainfall that led to overland flooding, and they also produced damaging winds and hail. Burgum in a letter directed to President Joe Biden through the Federal Emergency Management Agency requested that a major disaster be declared for eight counties: Burke, Divide, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, LaMoure, Sioux and Williams.

A presidential disaster declaration would unlock FEMA public assistance to help cities, counties and townships pay for the costs of repairing roads and other infrastructure. 

“These unrelenting storms caused extensive damage to homes and businesses, damaged roads and bridges, and snapped power poles and downed power lines, cutting off service to several communities,” Burgum said.

He also noted that the impacts occurred at a time when North Dakota is experiencing one of the worst droughts on record, and when the state already has six open presidential disasters totaling more than $150 million in costs for which local and tribal jurisdictions are struggling to meet cost shares.

Burgum in response to the storms also issued an executive order Monday formally mobilizing state resources to help local and tribal officials.

