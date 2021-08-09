Burgum requests presidential disaster for June storms

Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday requested a presidential major disaster declaration for a series of storms in early June that caused more than $2.3 million in damage to roads and other infrastructure.

The storms June 7-11 packed rainfall that led to overland flooding, and they also produced damaging winds and hail. Burgum in a letter directed to President Joe Biden through the Federal Emergency Management Agency requested that a major disaster be declared for eight counties: Burke, Divide, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, LaMoure, Sioux and Williams.

A presidential disaster declaration would unlock FEMA public assistance to help cities, counties and townships pay for the costs of repairing roads and other infrastructure.

“These unrelenting storms caused extensive damage to homes and businesses, damaged roads and bridges, and snapped power poles and downed power lines, cutting off service to several communities,” Burgum said.