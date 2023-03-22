Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a winter storm disaster for parts of North Dakota impacted by severe fog and ice buildup on power lines in mid-January.

Meanwhile, another round of snow on Tuesday pushed Bismarck's season total closer to triple digits and a new record.

The bad weather from Jan. 16-20 knocked down electrical infrastructure and caused thousands of power outages in central, northwestern and northeastern North Dakota. Damages are expected to exceed $1.45 million, according to the governor's office.

Burgum sent a letter to President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency requesting a federal disaster declaration for the counties of Burke, Divide, McLean, Nelson, Renville, Sheridan and Walsh. The counties of Grand Forks, McHenry, Mountrail and Ward also were heavily impacted by downed power lines but did not have enough damages to exceed their per-capita impact thresholds, according to the governor's office.

A federal disaster declaration would pave the way for federal aid to help pay for public infrastructure repairs.

“This series of freezing fog caused widespread impacts across the state, coating the landscape with a thick layer of ice,” Burgum said in the letter. “The northern regions of the state experienced the greatest impacts with the northwest region experiencing the longest duration of power outages. Electrical cooperatives worked tirelessly to get power restored to all citizens in a timely and cost-effective manner with life safety at the forefront.”

Tuesday snow

Bismarck got 2.3 inches of snow from the system that passed through late Tuesday, bringing the season total to 95 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

That's nearly double the norm for a Bismarck winter. The city is now 5.4 inches away from having its second-snowiest winter on record, and 6.7 inches from breaking the 1996-97 all-time mark of 101.6 inches. Records date back 148 years.

Snowfall totals in eastern North Dakota from Tuesday's system reached half a foot. Travel alerts lingered into Wednesday morning, though no highways were closed. State Health and Human Services offices in Jamestown and Valley City delayed opening until midmorning.

There are small chances for light snow in southwest and south central North Dakota on Saturday, but no major storms are in the forecast into early next week. However, unseasonably cold weather is expected to stick around.

High temperatures for Bismarck-Mandan are forecast to be mainly in the 20s through Tuesday, with overnight lows in the single digits and teens. Normal for this time of year is a high in the mid-to-upper 40s and a low in the mid-20s, according to weather service data.