Burgum declares disaster for early November blizzard

Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide disaster related to the early November blizzard that shut down schools, businesses and highways in North Dakota.

The Nov. 9-11 storm dropped as much as 2 feet of snow, including on Mandan. Bismarck's official snowfall total of 17.1 inches on Nov. 10 smashed a city record for the date and was just shy of the all-time mark for a one-day snowfall on any date. The snow had 1.23 inches of moisture, also shattering a city record for the date, according to the National Weather Service.

Burgum's executive order, issued Friday, is a necessary step toward seeking a federal disaster declaration to pave the way for federal aid. The governor has sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency seeking an extension to submit a request, as costs from the storm are still being tallied.

The storm system was a "Colorado low" -- one that sweeps out of southeastern Colorado or northeastern New Mexico and tracks northeast across the Plains, producing big storms. Such systems are not uncommon this time of year, and another one is bearing down on the state.

The weather service has issued a winter storm watch for western and central North Dakota for late Monday through late Wednesday, for 6-14 inches of snow and winds gusting up to 40 mph. A winter weather advisory is posted for the east. Freezing rain might precede the snow in the James River Valley on Monday, forecasters said.