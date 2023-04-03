A blizzard bearing down on North Dakota promises to push Bismarck's season snowfall total to a record.

The storm forecast to hit early Tuesday and last into early Thursday could drop 10-20 inches of snow on the capital city, according to the National Weather Service. Bismarck so far this season has received 95.4 inches of snow -- the third-snowiest winter on record, and just 6.3 inches from a new high.

Records date back 148 years. Bismarck's all-time mark is 101.6 inches in 1996-97.

The city is right on the edge between a high potential and medium potential for at least a foot of snow this week. "Major" storm impacts are expected in Bismarck all day Tuesday, intensifying to "extreme" impacts overnight into Wednesday, with "major" impacts again all day Wednesday before the storm weakens to "moderate" impacts overnight into early Thursday.

"Travel will be impossible, probably, during these major impact times," said Matt Johnson, a weather service meteorologist in Bismarck.

The Linton and Ashley areas to the southeast of Bismarck and the James River Valley could see more than 2 feet of snow, according to forecasters. To the west, up to a foot of snow is expected in the Dickinson region, and 1 ½ feet could fall in the Elgin area.

There is likely to be a "sharp cutoff" between heavy snow accumulations and lighter amounts somewhere in western North Dakota, according to Johnson.

"It's a pretty slam dunk for the southern James River Valley," he said, adding that the highest snowfall accumulations are expected there, "with some of that bleeding into the south central portion of the state."

The weather service issued a blizzard warning for all but northwestern North Dakota, with the eastern part of the state also expecting major impacts from the storm. It's another Colorado low, a system that sweeps out of southeastern Colorado or northeastern New Mexico and tracks northeast across the Plains, producing big storms.

Winds could gust as high as 60 mph, whipping the snow into drifts several feet high in many areas. Winds will start out of the northeast, shift to the north around Wednesday, then transition to the northwest, according to Johnson.

"We do expect snowdrifts to be moved around quite a bit as wind directions change," he said.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, according to Johnson. Travel impacts are likely to linger into Thursday, he said.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg called the pending storm "a classic spring blizzard."

"A large temperature contrast between arctic air coming in from the north and warm air from the south will feed the storm and cause it to deepen rapidly and generate powerful winds on Tuesday," he said. "Where that interacts with the heavy snow to the northwest of the storm's track, it will result in extremely poor visibility for hours on end due to blowing snow."

High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday statewide are forecast only in the teens and 20s, with Bismarck-Mandan expected to be in the lower 20s during the day. Normal for this time of year is a high in the lower 50s.

Prolonged cold last month led to monthly records in Bismarck, Dickinson and Jamestown. All three cities had their lowest average high temperature for March on record -- 41 for Dickinson, 37 for Jamestown and 38 for Bismarck, according to the National Weather Service. The capital city's record broke a mark set in 1876, nearly 150 years ago.

Temperatures in the 20s in coming days are much lower than normal, but they're considered warm when it comes to snowfall. That means "We are expecting a wet, heavy snow, so it will be hard to move," Johnson said.

Weather-related cancellation announcements were already beginning late Monday morning. The 2023 North Dakota Travel Industry Conference scheduled Monday through Wednesday in Bismarck was postponed, according to the state Tourism Division. The National Weather Service ironically postponed storm spotter training scheduled Monday night in Dickinson.

(Check back for updates.)