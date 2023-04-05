A spring blizzard that blew into North Dakota disrupted travel and schools but dropped less snow than first feared, particularly in the west including Bismarck.

Meanwhile, a National Weather Service expert said the additional precipitation should not exacerbate local flood concerns.

The capital city as of 7 a.m. Wednesday had received 4.2 inches of snow from the storm that began Tuesday, much less than the 10-20 inches initially forecast from the latest Colorado low -- a system that swoops out of the southwest and tracks northeast across the Plains, producing big storms.

"There was always a question of how far west (in North Dakota) the heavy snow could make it, and Bismarck was going to be on that edge," National Weather Service Meteorologist Alex Edwards said. "Just to our east, snowfall reports do ramp up a bit."

Weather service reports early Wednesday included 9 inches in Ashley, 10 in Jamestown and 10.5 in Grand Forks.

No travel was advised Wednesday in the eastern half of the state, and also in much of south central North Dakota. A blizzard warning remained posted for those regions, though it was lifted in the Red River Valley by afternoon.

Interstate 94 remained closed between Bismarck and Fargo, and I-29 was shut down from the Canada border to the South Dakota border. U.S. Highway 2 was closed from Grand Forks to Devils Lake, and U.S. Highway 52 was shut down from Jamestown to the South Dakota border. Many secondary highways in the southeast also were closed or blocked. The situation had not improved by late afternoon.

K-12 schools, colleges and universities in Bismarck-Mandan either closed or went to remote learning for a second day. Many businesses, clinics and public offices also remained closed. The Legislature continued to meet at the Capitol in Bismarck, as it did Tuesday. Most flights at the Bismarck Airport were on time. No major power outages were reported in the state, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages around the country.

Bismarck's season snow total before the storm was 95.4 inches -- the third-snowiest winter in 148 years of record-keeping. The total as of late Wednesday morning was 99.8 inches, still ranking the winter third. Edwards said it was unlikely the city would get the roughly 2 inches of snow it needed Wednesday to break the 1996-97 record of 101.6 inches.

"Just light snow as this system exits," he said Wednesday morning, adding that "95% of the accumulation has already occurred."

Another 0.8 inches of snow was needed to make Bismarck's winter the second-snowiest on record. The winter of 2008-09 holds that ranking, with 100.3 total inches.

Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist John Paul Martin said it's still possible that the city record could be broken, as it's typical for the area to get snow even in late April.

“The chance of it happening is very high,” Martin said. “It’d be very rare to not get another inch or two of snow the rest of the season.”

The main problem Wednesday was wind speeds -- gusts up to 40 mph in the Bismarck area and 50 mph in the east, much stronger than on Tuesday, blowing around the fresh snow and reducing visibility in the countryside.

"The winds really took their time in getting here," Edwards said.

A quick warmup is in store after the storm, with temperatures rising above freezing in all parts of the state by the weekend. The forecast for Bismarck-Mandan calls for highs in the 30s on Friday and Saturday and around 50 on Easter Sunday.

"Warmer temps will move in from the west; part of the challenge is the snowpack we have acts like a refrigerator and will keep us cool," Edwards said. "But areas to the west that have much less snow could see highs even into the 70s early next week."

The snowpack in Bismarck as of Wednesday was 15 inches, according to weather service data. The Bismarck Fire Department is asking residents to help keep snow cleared from around the 4,500 fire hydrants in the city. The city's "Adopt a Hydrant" map can be found at bit.ly/3zXO3Tu.

Spring flooding

Snowfall in Bismarck might be near a record level, but drought conditions last summer and fall left behind thirsty soil that should keep flooding at bay this spring, local National Weather Service officials said Wednesday.

Hydrologist Allen Schlag was part of a Wednesday flood preparation meeting of area city and county officials. U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., facilitated the meeting.

Schlag said drought conditions that started in July and pushed on through the fall left behind soil that NASA remote sensing shows was in the second percentile for dryness. That means a farmer who owned that ground might see it that dry only every 40 to 50 years, Schlag said.

Snows that started in mid-November helped insulate the soil. As spring thaws approach annually Schlag expects 34-36 inches of frost in the ground, but “That’s just not the case this year,” he said.

Below-average temperatures through March will give way to 50s and 60s next week, which will lead to a condensed thaw period. River ice jams are always possible, Schlag said, but along with dry, receptive soils, he also sees the Missouri River “opening up and opening up quickly.”

“This year I think we’re pretty safe,” Schlag said.

There’s little precipitation in the forecast for the next 10 days, and “no big rains coming in and creating havoc,” he said.

“We have snow on the ground and that’s what we’re going to deal with,” Schlag said.

The reservoir system on the Missouri River is “sitting very good,” said David Beck, chief of engineering and tech support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Upper reservoirs are lower than normal for this time of year and have “plenty of storage,” he said.

Spring cleanup

Bismarck has rescheduled its annual spring cleanup week due to "a prolonged winter and slow snow melt."

The week when residents can place bulky items on the boulevard for special pickup during their regular garbage collection days had been scheduled for April 17-20. It's been changed to May 15-18.

Mandan will tentatively hold its annual spring cleanup April 17-22. The city said weather could dictate a change. Any change will be announced by Monday.

Both cities last year rescheduled their cleanup weeks due to a spring blizzard.