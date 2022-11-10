Blizzard roars into North Dakota; I-94 pileup causes multiple injuries

A blizzard that could dump 1 ½ feet of snow blasted into North Dakota early Thursday, restricting travel across the state and essentially shutting down the state capital.

Freezing rain that preceded the storm late Wednesday led to a pileup on Interstate 94 at Jamestown that involved multiple vehicles and resulted in numerous injuries.

Bismarck and Mandan city offices and parks facilities, and Burleigh and Morton County offices were shut down Thursday due to heavy snow and gusty winds. The Morton County Commission canceled its scheduled Thursday night meeting. The Capitol and other state facilities were shut down.

"Agency operations continue, and state team members are asked to work with their agency leaders to ensure continuity of government, including their ability to work remotely, with safety being the No. 1 priority," governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said in a statement.

Bismarck police had essential staff on duty for public safety. Activity around the city had ground to a halt by midmorning.

"Patrol and traffic, that’s about it," Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

Public and private schools in Bismarck-Mandan were closed or moved to virtual instruction, and all colleges and universities in Bismarck and Dickinson were shut down. Williston State College decided to close at noon due to deteriorating conditions. In eastern North Dakota, the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks closed.

Bis-Man Transit suspended service for the day in the Bismarck metro area. Essentia Health clinics in Bismarck closed for the day. CHI St. Alexius Health’s outpatient specialty clinics, primary care, urgent care, programs, services and Mandan pharmacy closed at midday.

A military veterans appreciation meal scheduled Thursday at the Bismarck-Mandan Elks Lodge was canceled. The Veterans Day program planned at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum on the Capitol grounds Friday was called off.

Travel disruptions

Numerous flights were canceled or delayed at the Bismarck Airport, and travel on city streets in Bismarck-Mandan was difficult.

Bismarck Roads and Streets Department crews began working around the clock at midnight Wednesday, ensuring emergency routes remained passable. Mandan Public Works crews also were working to clear main arterial routes. Side roads in the metro area quickly piled up with snow. Residents were asked to move parked vehicles off the streets to aid plowing operations.

Traveling conditions were poor across much of the state. The Department of Transportation advised no travel in the southern half of North Dakota, including in Burleigh and Morton counties, due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

The Highway Patrol banned oversize loads in Williams, McKenize and McLean counties and in the southwest, northeast and southeast regions of the state, and advised that the weather could impact high-profile and long-load vehicles in other regions.

Ice was reported on highways throughout southeastern North Dakota, and Interstate 29 between Fargo and Grand Forks was closed for a time due to icy conditions. It reopened midmorning Thursday.

"Any unnecessary travel is not advised in this region (Northern Plains), especially later Thursday afternoon through Friday morning," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

Road conditions can be found at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.

I-94 pileup

A pileup on Wednesday evening on I-94 at Jamestown involved about two dozen vehicles.

A Highway Patrol trooper stopped after witnessing a semitrailer jackknife in the westbound lanes, partially blocking the highway. A short time a later a passenger car struck the patrol SUV, which was parked with emergency lights flashing. The trooper was not inside at the time but had to jump into the median to avoid being struck. The trooper wasn't hurt.

An estimated seven additional crashes occurred in quick succession. Several people were transported to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center for injuries; the most serious was a broken leg, according to the Patrol.

Westbound I-94 at the site was closed from 6:30-10 p.m. to allow for investigation of the crashes and recovery of the vehicles involved.

Storm blast

The storm was the result of a Colorado low -- a system that develops in southeastern Colorado or northeastern New Mexico and tracks northeast across the Plains, producing big storms.

The Bismarck, Jamestown, Devils Lake and Grand Forks regions were under a blizzard warning, with up to 18 inches of snow expected and winds gusting 35-45 mph. The National Weather Service reported 2.8 inches of snow at its Bismarck office at 6 a.m.

Much of the rest of the state was under a winter storm warning, with lesser but still significant amounts of snow forecast. Both Williston and Dickinson were expected to get 6-8 inches.

Poweroutage.us showed no widespread electricity outages in North Dakota late Monday morning. A few hundred people in the southeast, which got freezing rain, had no power.

The storm was expected to blow out late Thursday. Cold air from the north will rush into the region on the backside of it. Daily high temperatures in Bismarck-Mandan into early next week are forecast only in the teens, with overnight lows possibly dipping below zero. Normal for this time of year is highs in the low 40s and lows around 20.

