Blizzard moving out of North Dakota, but bitter cold is on the way

A blizzard that stalled out over the Northern Plains and brought wave after wave of heavy snow to North Dakota this workweek was moving out as the weekend arrived, but deadly cold was poised to rush in on the backside.

High temperatures in the state are forecast below zero for the start of the next workweek -- as much as 35 degrees below normal -- as frigid arctic air replaces the stormy weather that has blanketed the state since Tuesday.

Temperatures during what began as a winter storm and intensified into a blizzard have been in the teens and 20s, even in the 30s as the system moved in late Monday and brought freezing rain to the southeast and central parts of the state.

"By next week, it will be a true arctic air system sitting over the state," said Todd Hamilton, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Bismarck. "We have a lot of snow the ground -- there's not much chance for (the cold) to modify as it comes down from the arctic."

Snow is highly reflective, and a vast amount of sunlight that hits it is reflected back into space instead of warming the planet, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center at the University of Colorado.

The storm had dumped 19 inches of snow on Bismarck as of Friday morning, including a record 10.4 inches on Tuesday, according to the weather service. Not much more was expected throughout Friday, though strong winds forecast to gust up to 50 mph were causing blowing and drifting snow and reducing visibility across the state.

K-12 schools and colleges in Bismarck remained closed on Friday, with some having virtual instruction. The Capitol and other state offices in Bismarck were closed, as were local government offices, parks facilities and many medical clinics in the area. State Health and Human Services offices in Fargo and Grand Forks delayed opening, while offices elsewhere in the state remained closed. Poweroutage.us reported about 800 people without electricity around the state on Friday morning.

No travel was advised throughout the state. Interstate 94 remained closed between Dickinson and Fargo, but I-29 reopened between Fargo and the South Dakota border. U.S. Highway 83 was still shut down between Bismarck and Underwood, and several highways in the southeast were closed.

The Highway Patrol banned oversize vehicles from operating throughout the state, and cautioned drivers of other high-profile and long-load type vehicles about hazardous travel conditions. The state Department of Transportation said parking for commercial vehicles was limited at the interstate closure points, and it urged truckers to stop at earlier points. Officials said many secondary roads in the state might be impassable due to drifting snow.

Some parts of the Northern Plains got as much as 4 feet of snow from the storm, leaving thousands of people without power, stranding hundreds of motorists on roadways and causing at least one avalanche injury, in Utah, AccuWeather reported.

The storm resulted from a Colorado low -- a system that sweeps out of southeastern Colorado or northeastern New Mexico and tracks northeast across the Plains, producing big storms. The early November blizzard that hit North Dakota also was a Colorado low, and the state saw a cold blast after that system. But this one promises to be much colder.

"It's not going to be a pretty week next week, temperaturewise," Hamilton said. "The middle of next week we're looking at seeing highs possibly 5-10 degrees below zero. It's going to be bitter cold."

High temperatures in Bismarck-Mandan next Tuesday through Thursday are forecast at 10 below, with overnight lows dropping to 20 below. Normal for the week before Christmas is a high in the mid-20s above zero, with overnight lows in the single digits.

"This could be one of the most extreme air masses that is observed all winter across portions of the north-central U.S.," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "I would not be surprised to see some areas in Montana or North Dakota approach 30 degrees Fahrenheit below zero."

Temperatures likely will not begin to rebound until after Christmas, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok.