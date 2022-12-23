Blizzard moves out of western North Dakota, persists in the east

Ground blizzard conditions moved out of the western half of North Dakota early Friday but persisted in the east, and several highways in southern North Dakota remained closed.

The shutdowns included Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Jamestown, and long portions of U.S. Highways 52 and 281.

The Department of Transportation continued to advise no travel in much of the state, and warned motorists that secondary roads might be impassable due to "severe" snowdrifts.

The Highway Patrol banned permitted oversize vehicles from operating in the southwest and eastern regions of the state, and cautioned drivers of other high-profile and long-load type vehicles about hazardous travel conditions. Road conditions can be found at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Bismarck State College remained closed Friday. Public schools in Bismarck and Mandan are on Christmas break.

State Health and Human Service offices in major North Dakota cities including Bismarck closed for the day.

The blizzard warning for eastern North Dakota was set to expire Friday evening. The western half of North Dakota remained under a wind chill warning through midday Saturday, with the combination of cold temperatures and wind gusting to 40 mph making it feel as cold as 55 degrees below zero. The National Weather Service said the "powerful arctic front" was impacting the eastern third of the nation.

The agency also said the "historic" winter storm was producing widespread disruptions to large portions of the nation heading into the holiday weekend. More than 200 million people -- about 60% of the U.S. population -- were under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories the day before Christmas Eve.

"Winter weather hazards remain in effect from the Canadian border south to the Rio Grande, Gulf Coast and central Florida Peninsula while spanning from the Pacific Northwest to the Eastern Seaboard," the weather service said.

AccuWeather reported that more than 3,400 flights had been canceled and 1,700 delayed. Most flights at the Bismarck Airport early Friday were on time.

(Check back for updates.)