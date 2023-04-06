No travel was advised in most of eastern North Dakota early Thursday as crews worked to clear numerous highways following a two-day spring blizzard.

The state Department of Transportation reopened Interstate 29 between the Canada and South Dakota borders shortly after dawn. The eastbound lanes of I-94 between Bismarck and Fargo and the westbound lanes between Bismarck and Jamestown reopened late morning. The westbound stretch between Jamestown and Fargo remained closed, as did many secondary highways in the region.

The Colorado low blew in Tuesday, sweeping out of the Southwest and tracking northeast across the Plains. Tuesday saw heavy snowfall in eastern North Dakota. Wednesday was marked by gusty winds that led to blowing and drifting snow and brought travel to a halt to the east of Bismarck-Mandan.

Storm snowfall totals included 8 inches in Fargo, 10 in Grand Forks, 11 in Valley City, 12 in Jamestown and 15 in Thompson, according to National Weather Service reports.

Bismarck got 4.4 inches of snow over the two days, much less than expected. All of the west was spared heavy snowfall.

More dry air from southern Canada came into the region than expected, the storm system tracked farther east than anticipated, and thunderstorms from the Central Plains to the Western Great Lake used up more of the moisture supply, according to forecasters.

"Several factors likely contributed to less snow and weaker winds than were forecasted along and west of Highway 83," the weather service office in Bismarck posted. "These factors carry some level of predictability, but how they interact with each other and how strongly they influence the outcome of an event can be very challenging to anticipate. If two of these three factors had been changed, or perhaps even just one, this event likely would have played out much differently."

Many people thought the blizzard would dump enough snow to break Bismarck's winter snowfall record of 101.6 inches set in 1996-97. That didn't happen -- the total now sits just a few tenths shy of triple digits at 99.8 inches.

But the chances of the city getting another 1.9 inches this month to break the record is "very high," according to weather service Warning Coordination Meteorologist John Paul Martin.

The city last year got nearly 22 inches of snow in April -- the most in city history, with weather records dating to 1886. In 2013 the city also got nearly 22 inches during the month.

Martin said no significant precipitation is expected in the next 10 days, after which there might be another "active system."

"Whether it's rain or snow is too far out to tell," he said Wednesday during a gathering of weather experts and local officials to discuss potential spring flooding.

Western air blowing into North Dakota on the heels of the blizzard's departure means a quick warmup is on the way. The western cities of Dickinson, Watford City and Williston are expected to have highs in the 60s on Monday. Bismarck-Mandan is forecast to be in the 50s early next week. Easter Sunday also looks nice, with sunny skies in Bismarck-Mandan and temperatures reaching into the mid-to-upper 40s, according to the weather service forecast.

Experts on Wednesday said no major flooding is expected in the west this spring, including in Bismarck-Mandan, due to several factors -- no precipitation in the immediate forecast, dry soils due to prolonged drought, and an expected quick breakup of ice on the Missouri River. Upper reservoirs on the river also have plenty of storage capacity, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Weather service Hydrologist Allen Schlag said the best estimate is that there is 5 inches of water in the 18-inch snowpack in Bismarck, with less to the west and more to the east.

"We know the soils here are open and they're available," Schlag said. "The big difference between us and Dickinson right now is they were just that 4 degrees warmer" over the last several weeks and more snow has melted there.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows about 40% of North Dakota remains in moderate drought, in the northern and far western parts of the state. Much of the rest of the state is abnormally dry, with most of Burleigh County and part of Morton County not listed in any drought category. This week's precipitation will be factored into next week's map.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Ward County fatals

Authorities have identified the driver of a pickup truck that crashed in Ward County late Monday amid light snow and icy conditions on U.S. Highway 2.

Whitney Adams, 34, of Williston, lost control of the pickup and it rolled in the median, according to the Highway Patrol. She and the two girls riding in the truck were thrown from the vehicle. Both girls were pronounced dead at the scene. Adams was seriously injured.

The Patrol did not identify the 12- and 13-year-old Williston girls or say what their relationship was to Adams, citing state law passed in 2021 that exempts the names of minors involved in a crash from public records laws.

