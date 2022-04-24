Blizzard in western North Dakota shuts down travel, cuts power to thousands

A weekend blizzard that slammed into western North Dakota caused massive power outages and shut down highways throughout the region.

The third major snowstorm in the state in two weeks brought heavy rain and snow, wind gusts approaching 60 mph, and freezing rain, which made roads treacherous and downed trees and power lines. Poweroutage.us on Sunday morning reported more than 17,000 people in the state without electricity.

The bulk of them were customers of Montana-Dakota Utilities. The company pulled its crews Saturday night due to unsafe conditions but planned to resume power restoration efforts Sunday.

The state Department of Transportation closed Interstate 94 between Mandan and the Montana border. U.S. Highways 2 and 85 also were shut down in western North Dakota, along with numerous other highways in the oil patch. No travel was advised in much of the region. Statewide road conditions are at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.

Parking for commercial trucks was limited at the interstate closure points, particularly in Bismarck-Mandan, according to the DOT. Westbound truckers were urged to stop in Fargo or Jamestown.

The bad weather also is a concern for ranchers, with spring calving only about two-thirds complete, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Livestock are still recovering from the earlier storms, and industry officials are still tabulating losses.

Official snowfall totals from Saturday were not immediately available early Sunday. Bismarck received an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service. That boosted the city's precipitation total for the month to 3.15 inches, and for the year to 4.35 inches -- about an inch and a half above normal. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows that Burleigh County is no longer considered to be in drought.

The three-day blizzard earlier this month and a storm that followed a few days later on Easter Sunday brought a wide swath of central North Dakota out of drought, and areas of moderate, severe and extreme drought in the west all diminished. About 46% of the state remains in some from of drought, but that compares with 86% at the start of the year.

Most of western North Dakota remained under a blizzard warning through Sunday evening. The storm -- like the earlier blizzard -- was the result of what's known in meteorological circles as a "Colorado low" -- a system that develops in southeastern Colorado or northeastern New Mexico and tracks northeast across the Plains, producing big storms.

Flooding and tornadic weather were threats Saturday in eastern North Dakota. Much of that region remained under a flood warning Sunday as rain was turning to snow. Moderate river flooding is expected in some locations this week, according to the weather service.

The Red River is expected to crest for the second time this year due to the recent precipitation, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.

"At Grand Forks ... the river crested at 32.28 feet, which is the river's minor flood stage for that location, on April 15-16 and is projected to sneak above 34 feet in late April," he said.

Flooding problems are still expected to be relatively minor in most areas, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

In western North Dakota, ponding of water is possible due to ditches and other natural drains being filled with snow, according to the weather service. There's also a small chance of overland flooding and minor stream flooding, but dry, thawed soils should soak up a lot of the moisture. That should further cut into drought in western North Dakota.

The blizzard also brought colder weather. The temperature in Dickinson on Saturday reached only 33 degrees, breaking the city's record low daily maximum for the date. The previous record was 34 degrees, set in 1923.

The final week of April is expected to remain cool, due to a dip in the jet stream that will allow colder air to filter into the Upper Midwest. High temperatures in Bismarck-Mandan are forecast to be in the 30s on Monday, the 40s on Tuesday and the 50s the rest of the workweek. Normal highs in the metro area this time of year are in the 60s. More rain and maybe snow is possible later in the week, according to the weather service forecast.

