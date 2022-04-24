Blizzard in western North Dakota cuts power to thousands; hundreds of power poles down

A weekend blizzard that slammed into western North Dakota downed hundreds of electrical poles and caused massive power outages.

The third major snowstorm in the state in two weeks brought heavy rain and snow, wind gusts approaching 60 mph, and freezing rain, which made roads treacherous and downed trees and power lines. Poweroutage.us late Sunday afternoon reported about 14,000 people in the state without electricity.

The bulk of them were customers of Montana-Dakota Utilities. The company pulled its repair crews Saturday night due to unsafe conditions.

"A couple of vehicles got stuck; (we) had reports where they couldn’t distinguish the road from the ditch because of whiteout conditions," MDU spokesman Mark Hanson said. "Ice on the lines and strong wind gusts were the biggest issues."

Power restoration efforts resumed Sunday, but Hanson said some some areas likely will be without power for days.

"As crews have been able to get out to assess damage, we’re finding it’s extensive in some areas," he said, adding that "The number of broken crossarms and broken poles is extensive."

Crews out of Dickinson and Bismarck headed to the northwestern part of the state, where the most damage to MDU's system occurred. Some crews were on track vehicles patrolling lines that are not along main roadways. MDU was trying to get a plane out of Bismarck or Dickinson for an aerial survey of damage.

"Once all that information is compiled, the plan is to tackle the area with the least amount of damage that can bring on the most customers as possible to start," Hanson said. "A current focus is work on a transmission line issue that feeds Williston. Getting a feed back into town would get the majority of that outage back online, which is about half of the customer count out of power."

Williston State College announced it would be closed Monday.

Verendrye Electric Cooperative had about 250 power poles down in north central North Dakota, according to spokesman Tom Rafferty.

"Could take a week to get everyone back," he said. "We'll know more as each day goes by. Right now we have issues getting to some places with all of the snow and wind."

The town of Crosby northeast of Williston, served by Burke-Divide Electric Co-op, was one of the rural communities that lost electricity. Resident Don Anderson on Sunday was cooking hot dogs over a fireplace.

"I just got a message from a friend of mine whose a lineman, and he said it looks like they are just going to asses the damage today and start fixing tomorrow," Anderson said. "We have been without power since about 7:30 last night. The lineman said, 'It’s not good!'"

The state Department of Transportation closed Interstate 94 between Mandan and the Montana border. U.S. Highways 2 and 85 also were shut down in western North Dakota, along with numerous other highways in the oil patch. Officials had reopened the major highways and lifted a no travel advisory by late Sunday afternoon, but they cautioned that road conditions might be poor, and that some secondary roads might be blocked by drifting snow. Statewide road conditions are at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.

The bad weather also is a concern for ranchers, with spring calving only about two-thirds complete, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Livestock are still recovering from the earlier storms, and industry officials are still tabulating losses.

The first two storms this month dropped 2-4 feet of snow across western North Dakota. More than a foot of snow was reported in the region from this weekend's storm, including 1 ½ feet near Niobe in the northwest corner of the state, according to The Associated Press.

Bismarck received an inch of rain Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. That boosted the city's precipitation total for the month to 3.15 inches, and for the year to 4.35 inches -- about an inch and a half above normal. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows that Burleigh County is no longer considered to be in drought.

The three-day blizzard earlier this month and a storm that followed a few days later on Easter Sunday brought a wide swath of central North Dakota out of drought, and areas of moderate, severe and extreme drought in the west all diminished. About 46% of the state remains in some from of drought, but that compares with 86% at the start of the year.

Most of western North Dakota remained under a blizzard warning until late Sunday afternoon. The storm -- like the earlier blizzard -- was the result of what's known in meteorological circles as a "Colorado low" -- a system that develops in southeastern Colorado or northeastern New Mexico and tracks northeast across the Plains, producing big storms.

Flooding and tornadic weather were threats Saturday in eastern North Dakota. Much of that region remained under a flood warning Sunday as rain was turning to snow. Moderate river flooding is expected in some locations this week, according to the weather service.

The Red River is expected to crest for the second time this year due to the recent precipitation, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.

"At Grand Forks ... the river crested at 32.28 feet, which is the river's minor flood stage for that location, on April 15-16 and is projected to sneak above 34 feet in late April," he said.

Flooding problems are still expected to be relatively minor in most areas, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

In western North Dakota, ponding of water is possible due to ditches and other natural drains being filled with snow, according to the weather service. There's also a small chance of overland flooding and minor stream flooding, but dry, thawed soils should soak up a lot of the moisture. That should further cut into drought in western North Dakota.

The blizzard also brought colder weather. The temperature in Dickinson on Saturday reached only 33 degrees, breaking the city's record low daily maximum for the date. The previous record was 34 degrees, set in 1923.

The final week of April is expected to remain cool, due to a dip in the jet stream that will allow colder air to filter into the Upper Midwest. High temperatures in Bismarck-Mandan are forecast to be in the 30s on Monday, the 40s on Tuesday and the 50s the rest of the workweek. Normal highs in the metro area this time of year are in the 60s. More rain and maybe snow is possible later in the week, according to the weather service forecast.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

