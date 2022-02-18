Blizzard impacts eastern North Dakota; Bismarck area could see snow early next week

Another blizzard enveloped eastern North Dakota on Friday, continuing a pattern in recent weeks of severe weather passing through the James River and Red River valleys but largely sparing the central and western parts of the state.

Officials closed Interstate 29 from Fargo north to the Canada border, U.S. Highway 52 between Devils Lake and Grand Forks, and numerous other roads in the region.

National Weather Service reports showed wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. The wind along with snow showers caused whiteout conditions and made roads icy. No travel was advised in much of the east.

Both the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and North Dakota State University in Fargo called off classes and closed their campuses for the day. The state Transportation Department closed its Motor Vehicle branch offices in Bottineau and Grafton. The state Department of Human Services offices in Devils Lake, Grand Forks, Grafton and Rolla closed for the day, and the office in Fargo shut down at noon.

The Associated Press reported that more than a dozen vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 94 just west of Valley City on Friday morning. Three people were hurt, Highway Patrol Capt. Brian Niewind told KOVC-AM. The crashes closed the westbound lane of the interstate for nearly three hours, he said.

While the blizzard conditions were relegated to eastern North Dakota, the central and western parts of the state didn’t escape the strong winds Friday. Gusts around 60 mph were reported in the Bismarck and Minot areas.

Saturday looks to be pleasant in Bismarck-Mandan, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-40s. It will be a bit breezy, however, with winds of 15-25 mph, according to the weather service forecast.

The weather will take a turn for the worse on Sunday, with a mix of snow and freezing rain possible in the morning, snow likely in the afternoon, and the high reaching only into the lower 30s. The snow is expected to continue into Monday. The high that day is forecast at around 5 degrees below zero. A drop in the jet stream will usher in extreme cold air from the north, according to AccuWeather.

National Weather Service graphics show a 61% chance of at least 2 inches of snow in Bismarck between Sunday morning and Tuesday morning.

“Higher probabilities are along and south of Interstate 94, with the current highest probabilities in southwest North Dakota,” the weather service said.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

