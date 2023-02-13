A weather system that could bring blizzard conditions to eastern North Dakota's Red River Valley this week isn't expected to have a big impact on the Bismarck-Mandan region, though there will be a brief return to colder weather.

The system developing in the Pacific Northwest will move south and east as the week progresses, bringing "robust" snow to a large part of the western U.S., according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. Snow is expected to expand from the Rockies to parts of the Upper Midwest midweek, and a winter storm watch is posted for the Grand Forks, Fargo and Wahpeton regions late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Up to 5 inches of snow is possible, with winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Wind chills -- the combination of air temperature and wind speed -- could drop as low as minus 25 degrees.

Some snow is possible in the Bismarck-Mandan region on Tuesday and Wednesday, but little to no accumulation is expected, according to the National Weather Service. There's also a chance of rain and freezing rain on Tuesday, and Tuesday and Wednesday could be blustery with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

The cold front passing through will lower temperatures. Highs in the 40s on Monday are forecast to drop to the teens on Wednesday. The weather should warm back up late in the week, with highs Friday through the weekend in the 30s. Normal for this time of year in the capital city area is a high in the upper 20s.

Bismarck before the recent multiweek warm spell set a record with 54 consecutive days of a snowpack measuring at least 12 inches, thanks to several early winter storms. The official snow depth as of Sunday was 10 inches -- putting the city at 94 straight days with a snowpack of at least 6 inches. The record is 108 days in the winter of 1996-97.