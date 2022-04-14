Blizzard blasts North Dakota for a 3rd straight day but begins moving out

Much of North Dakota remained shut down on Thursday as a slow-moving blizzard pounded the state for a third straight day, but the end of the record-breaking storm was in sight.

"We don't expect to see much more snow, but the big problem will be the gusty winds -- in that 40-50 mph range -- blowing around the snow that is out there," National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Schild said. "It will be easing into the evening and should be tamed out as we get to tonight, so there is a light at the end of the tunnel."

A blizzard warning that encompassed much of the state was set to expire Thursday evening. Friday's forecast called for only "patchy blowing snow" statewide, and for partly sunny skies and winds of 10-20 mph in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

That compares with winds gusting in excess of 50 mph late Wednesday. To the west, gusts reached as high as 63 mph in Hettinger, according to weather service reports.

"They were some of the highest wind gusts that have been reported during the storm," Schild said. "It got pretty ugly."

The storm that started in the Pacific Northwest rolled over the Rockies and blasted into the Northern Plains early Tuesday. Bismarck got 10 inches of snow on Tuesday alone, shattering the city's April 12 record of 3 inches set in 1991, and the city narrowly missed another record on Wednesday.

The storm also left a trail of snowfall records from the Pacific Northwest to Montana, according to AccuWeather. Billings, Montana, on Tuesday had its snowiest April day in 67 years.

Bismarck as of early Thursday had received a storm total of 17.5 inches of snow -- coincidentally the exact same amount as during the devastating April 1997 blizzard. The city could see a bit more snow on Thursday, but less than an inch of accumulation was expected in southern North Dakota, with 2-3 more inches in the north, according to the National Weather Service. Fargo, which had escaped the blizzard, was expected to get an inch or two of snow.

Other storm totals as of early Thursday included 22 inches in Glen Ullin, McClusky and Grassy Butte; 23 in Hazen; 23.5 in Dickinson; 24 in Sentinel Butte and Richardton; 26 in Dunn Center; and 30 in Minot.

Officials warned that the wet and heavy spring snow had the potential to bring down tree branches and power lines, but large-scale power outages have not occurred during the storm. PowerOutage.us reported only a couple of dozen people without electricity in North Dakota on Thursday morning.

Travel disruptions have been a wide-scale problem, however. The storm snarled in-city traffic and canceled numerous flights at the Bismarck Airport.

Interstate 94 remained closed Thursday from the Montana border to Jamestown. Most of U.S. Highways 2, 52 and 83 also were closed in the western two-thirds of the state, along with a portion of U.S. 85 in the oil patch. No travel was advised in much of North Dakota, and many secondary roads in the southwest were blocked or impassable due to drifting. Statewide road conditions are at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.

The Capitol and other state facilities in the Bismarck area remained closed, as did local government offices. They won't reopen until next week, with Good Friday being celebrated this week. The same holds true for in-person classes in public and private secondary schools in the metro area, and for local colleges and universities.

City officials in both Bismarck and Mandan said street plowing is taking longer than normal due to the wet and heavy nature of the snow. They've asked residents to help by getting parked vehicles off streets. Snow removal information is at https://bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal and https://www.cityofmandan.com/snowremoval.

Weather conditions in the metro area had visibly improved by late Thursday morning, and Schild said there was reason for optimism.

"The low pressure system that's the heart of the blizzard -- it's moving off on its way," he said.

