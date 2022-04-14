Blizzard blasts North Dakota for a 3rd straight day before moving out

Much of North Dakota remained shut down on Thursday as a slow-moving blizzard pounded the state for a third straight day, but the end of the record-breaking storm was in sight.

A blizzard warning that had encompassed much of the state since Monday expired Thursday evening, after another day of howling winds blowing around snow that totaled 2 feet or more in some areas.

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel," National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Schild said.

Friday's forecast called for only "patchy blowing snow" statewide, and for partly sunny skies and winds of 10-20 mph in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

That compares with winds gusting in excess of 50 mph late Wednesday. To the west, gusts reached as high as 63 mph in Hettinger, according to weather service reports.

"They were some of the highest wind gusts that have been reported during the storm," Schild said. "It got pretty ugly."

The storm that started in the Pacific Northwest rolled over the Rockies and blasted into the Northern Plains early Tuesday. Bismarck got 10 inches of snow on Tuesday alone, shattering the city's April 12 record of 3 inches set in 1991, and the city narrowly missed another record on Wednesday.

The storm also left a trail of snowfall records from the Pacific Northwest to Montana, according to AccuWeather. Billings, Montana, on Tuesday had its snowiest April day in 67 years.

Bismarck as of early Thursday had received a storm total of 17.5 inches of snow -- coincidentally the exact same amount as during the devastating April 1997 blizzard. A bit more snow fell throughout the day Thursday, but less than an inch of accumulation was expected in southern North Dakota, with 2-3 more inches in the north, according to the National Weather Service. Fargo, which had escaped the blizzard, was expected to get an inch or two of snow.

Other storm totals as of Thursday afternoon included 17 inches in Williston, 18 in Watford City, 18.4 in Dickinson, 22 in Glen Ullin and McClusky, 22.5 in New Salem, 24 in Richardton and Hazen, 26 in Dunn Center, 26.5 in Hebron and 36 in Minot.

The death of a 73-year-old Minot woman was linked to the blizzard.

Police responded about 7:30 a.m. Thursday to a report of a woman in the snow near the post office. She was not adequately dressed for the severe weather, authorities said. Capt. Justin Sundheim said investigators do not suspect foul play, adding that the woman might have experienced mental health challenges. Her name was not immediately released.

Officials warned that the wet and heavy spring snow had the potential to bring down tree branches and power lines, but large-scale power outages did not occur during the storm. PowerOutage.us reported no people without electricity in North Dakota on Thursday evening.

Travel disruptions have been a wide-scale problem, however. The storm snarled in-city traffic and canceled numerous flights at the Bismarck Airport.

Interstate 94 remained closed Thursday from the Montana border to Jamestown. Most of U.S. Highways 2, 52 and 83 also were closed in the western two-thirds of the state, along with a portion of U.S. 85 in the oil patch, though stretches of those highways were being opened late in the day. No travel was advised in much of North Dakota, and many secondary roads in the southwest were blocked or impassable due to drifting. Statewide road conditions are at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.

Morton County issued a plea for people to stay home, saying county snowplows were pulled from the roads Thursday afternoon due to the poor conditions.

Snowdrifts are as high as 10 feet in some areas of the county, and overpass on- and off-ramps have drifts too high for plows to remove. Some rural residents might not see plows for three to four days.

“Please do not venture out at this time," Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said. "We want our highway department to be able to begin removing snow without needing to remove stranded vehicles first.”

Truck stops in Bismarck were at capacity with stranded truckers. More than 100 18-wheelers were at the Stamart Truck Stop in east Bismarck, with many of the truckers waiting three days for the storm to pass and roads to reopen.

Mike Curt, of Bismarck, was helping dig out the semitrailers on Thursday.

"This is the third one I've shoveled out today," he said.

The Capitol and other state facilities in the Bismarck area remained closed, as did local government offices. They won't reopen until next week, with Good Friday being celebrated this week. The same holds true for in-person classes in public and private secondary schools in the metro area, and for local colleges and universities.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation facilities will remain closed Friday, and all programs canceled. Sanford Health said all of its clinics will reopen Friday in Bismarck, Mandan, Dickinson, Minot and Watford City.

State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus extended the state filing deadline from this coming Monday to April 25.

“We’re aware of the impacts facing many North Dakotans due to the extreme weather conditions,” he said. “In response, we're providing a waiver, allowing taxpayers an extra week to file and pay their North Dakota income tax without fear of​​​​​ accruing penalty or interest​ charges. Given the magnitude of the storm, the waiver is appropriate and will hopefully provide a level of relief to some as the state slowly digs out."

The federal tax filing deadline remains Monday. Taxpayers can file for an extension if needed.

City officials in both Bismarck and Mandan said street plowing is taking longer than normal due to the wet and heavy nature of the snow. They've asked residents to help by getting parked vehicles off streets. Snow removal information is at https://bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal and https://www.cityofmandan.com/snowremoval.

Weather conditions in the metro area improved throughout the day. Arctic air and record or near-record overnight low temperatures were in the forecast on the heels of the wind and snow, but Schild said there was still reason for optimism.

"The low pressure system that's the heart of the blizzard -- it's moving off on its way," he said.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

