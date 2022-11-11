Blizzard blasts Bismarck snowfall record; Mandan totals reach 2 feet

The blizzard that hit Bismarck on Thursday smashed the city's snowfall record for the date and came just shy of being an all-time historic storm.

The National Weather Service measured 17 inches at its Bismarck headquarters. That's close to double the previous Nov. 10 record of 9.1 inches set in 2012. The city's all-time one-day snowfall record -- from 12 a.m. to 12 a.m. -- is 17.3 inches, set on April 14, 2013, according to Meteorologist Alex Edwards.

Snow reports in the Mandan area that Edwards said are reliable were as high as 2 feet.

"If there was a bulls-eye (of the storm), I think Bismarck-Mandan was near or very close," Edwards said.

Other snowfall totals included 9 inches in Williston, 13 in Dickinson, 18 in Center and Hebron, and 22 in Steele.

“This should be January -- not November,” Dickinson businesswoman Deb Kinzel said. "But it’s North Dakota, that’s what happens. The moisture’s good, what are you going to do? I should probably put my Christmas tree up or something like that.”

The storm was the result of a Colorado low -- a system that develops in southeastern Colorado or northeastern New Mexico and sweeps northeast across the Plains, producing big storms. Such systems are not uncommon this time of year, but "what I think was maybe on the unusual side was how quickly (the snow) came down," Edwards said.

Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour "were impressive -- snowplows struggled to keep up with that," he said.

The heavy snow made travel nearly impossible in Bismarck-Mandan and many other areas of the state. Interstate 94 was reopened Friday morning between Dickinson and Jamestown. Authorities also reopened U.S. Highway 83 between Bismarck and Washburn, and U.S. Highway 52 from Jamestown through Wells County.

No travel was advised in south central North Dakota until about midday Friday. The Department of Transportation also warned that secondary roads across the state might be blocked or impassable due to the heavy snow and high winds creating "severe" snowdrifts on the highways.

"Snowdrifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas," the agency said in a statement. "Vehicles may become stranded, and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely."

The Highway Patrol banned oversize loads in the southwest region of the state, and advised that the weather could impact high-profile and long-load vehicles in other regions.

Lingering impacts

The storm blew out of North Dakota late Thursday, and the weather service lifted blizzard and winter storm warnings around the state. But impacts and cleanup of the mess left behind lingered well into Friday.

Many side roads in the area remained impassible as city snow removal crews worked to get to them. Essentia Health clinics in Bismarck with the exception of the Ninth Street Walk-in Clinic remained closed Friday. Bismarck's landfill was closed for the day. City offices, along with other local government and state offices, already were closed for the Veterans Day holiday, as were area schools. A few early Friday flights at the Bismarck Airport were canceled or delayed.

Poweroutage.us showed no widespread electricity outages in North Dakota on Friday.

Montana-Dakota Utilities urged customers to inspect their natural gas meter and furnace vent areas to make sure they aren't covered. Snow and ice can cause a meter to malfunction, affect the gas supply and even lead to broken pipes, officials said. People who think their meter is damaged can call MDU at 1-800-638-3278.

The utility also cautioned that anyone operating snow removal equipment should be aware of objects that might be buried under the snow, including natural gas meters and piping.

The U.S. Postal Service asked customers to clear leaves, snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes.

“Leaves piled in front of mailboxes along with snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” District Manager Anthony Williams said in a statement. “Maintaining a clear path to the mailbox -- including steps, porches, walkways and street approach -- will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service and help them get the mail delivered.”

People with blue mail collection containers near their homes or businesses are asked to clear the snow around them.

Welcome moisture

The moisture will be welcome next spring.

Severe drought continues to encompass nearly the entire southeastern quadrant of North Dakota, along with the western fifth of the state. Severe drought is in the middle of a five-scale range of the U.S. Drought Monitor, a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This week's drought map, released Thursday, did not factor in moisture from the new snow and showed no change from last week. Severe drought covers 40% of North Dakota, and another 52% is in moderate drought, a lesser category. The other 8% is considered abnormally dry, the lowest category.

"Much of the High Plains remained dry this week, with only portions of southeast Nebraska and eastern Kansas recording above-normal precipitation," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Brian Fuchs wrote in this week's report, adding, "With the continued dryness, most of the changes were worsening drought intensities."

Moisture from the blizzard will be factored into next week's drought map.

Soil moisture supplies statewide continue to be poor, according to this week's crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, which was released before the blizzard. Topsoil moisture supplies are rated 71% short or very short, with 72% of subsoil moisture in those categories. Pasture and range conditions are rated 29% poor or very poor, and stock water supplies are 55% short or very short.

Coming cold

Frigid arctic air will flow into the region on the backside of the storm.

Daily high temperatures in Bismarck-Mandan into next week are forecast only in the teens, with overnight lows dipping below zero. Normal for this time of year is highs in the low 40s and lows around 20.

"We're expecting a period of below-normal temperatures through the next seven days," said Edwards, the meteorologist. "Highs in the teens generally. Tonight's low, we have at nearly 10 below, (and) around zero or in the single digits going forward. Definitely cold."