Blizzard blasts Bismarck snowfall record; Mandan totals even higher

The blizzard that hit Bismarck on Thursday smashed the city's snowfall record for the date and came just shy of being an all-time historic storm.

The National Weather Service measured 17 inches at its Bismarck headquarters. That's close to double the previous Nov. 10 record of 9.1 inches set in 2012. The city's all-time one-day snowfall record -- from 12 a.m. to 12 a.m. -- is 17.3 inches, set on April 14, 2013, according to Meteorologist Alex Edwards.

Snow reports in the Mandan area that Edwards said are reliable were as high as 2 feet.

"If there was a bulls-eye (of the storm), I think Bismarck-Mandan was near or very close," Edwards said.

The storm was the result of a Colorado low -- a system that develops in southeastern Colorado or northeastern New Mexico and sweeps northeast across the Plains, producing big storms. Such systems are not uncommon this time of year, but "what I think was maybe on the unusual side was how quickly (the snow) came down," Edwards said.

Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour "were impressive -- snowplows struggled to keep up with that," he said.

The heavy snow made travel nearly impossible in Bismarck-Mandan and many other areas of the state. Interstate 94 remained closed Friday morning between Bismarck and Jamestown. Authorities reopened the stretch of I-94 between Bismarck and Dickinson, along with U.S. Highway 83 between Bismarck and Washburn, and U.S. Highway 52 from Jamestown through Wells County.

No travel was advised in south central North Dakota. The Department of Transportation also warned that secondary roads across North Dakota might be blocked or impassable due to the heavy snow and high winds creating "severe" snowdrifts on the highways.

"Snowdrifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas," the agency said in a statement. "Vehicles may become stranded, and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely."

The Highway Patrol banned oversize loads in the southwest region of the state, and advised that the weather could impact high-profile and long-load vehicles in other regions.

(This story will be updated.)