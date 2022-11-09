Blizzard bearing down on Bismarck-Mandan; up to 18 inches of snow forecast

Much of central North Dakota including Bismarck-Mandan is under a blizzard warning as a Colorado low prepares to blast out of the Rockies and into the Northern Plains.

A Colorado low is a system that develops in southeastern Colorado or northeastern New Mexico and tracks northeast across the Plains, producing big storms. The one forecast to sweep into the Upper Midwest could bring up to 1 ½ feet of snow to the Bismarck, Linton, Washburn, Harvey, Carrington and Jamestown areas, with winds gusting 35-45 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

"Should the storm develop to its full potential, gusts may frequent 50 mph with near-zero visibility in some cases over parts of the northern Rockies and Plains," AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo reported.

Travel is likely to be nearly impossible along stretches of Interstates 94 and 29 in North Dakota due to whiteout conditions.

"Travelers should also prepare for widespread flight delays and cancellations at airports across the region," LoBiondo said.

AAA urged motorists to allow extra time if they need to travel, and to monitor weather conditions.

"If it is not safe and you don’t have to travel, don’t drive," the auto club advised in a statement.

The storm is expected to impact all parts of the state, to varying degrees. The weather service has issued winter storm warnings, advisories or watches for areas outside of the blizzard warning zone.

"The greatest snow amounts are expected over south central North Dakota into much of the James River Valley," the agency said, adding that the southern James River Valley also could see freezing rain.

The Dickinson region could see 8-12 inches of snow, and the Minot and Williston regions 6-8 inches. The state Department of Transportation said a shortage of snowplow operators could impact snow removal in the Williston region.

Staffing there is at 75% capacity, and DOT plans to reallocate resources from other areas of the state as needed. However, “If there is a statewide winter storm event, motorists in northwest North Dakota should expect longer wait times for the snow to be cleared,” DOT Director Ron Henke said, adding “We thank the public in advance for their patience.”

The department is seeking people who hold a commercial driver's license. Open jobs are listed at www.dot.nd.gov/careers.

The Bismarck Fire Department is asking residents and business owners to help keep the city's 4,500-plus fire hydrants clear of snow. Snow should be cleared to ground level for 3-4 feet around a hydrant, with a clear path to the street.

"This helps to significantly reduce the time it takes for the fire department to get water on a fire by ensuring that fire crews can find and access the hydrant when its needed most," Fire Marshal Own Fitzsimmons said. "By helping us you could save your neighbor’s house or your own in an emergency."

The city's "Adopt a Hydrant map" is at: bit.ly/3zXO3Tu.