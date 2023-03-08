The 3.5 inches of snow that fell in Bismarck on Tuesday pushed the city's season total to fifth-snowiest, with more chances of snow in the forecast through the weekend.

Bismarck has now received 85.6 inches of snow this winter, surpassing the 85.4 inches that fell in 2010-11, according to National Weather Service data. The city is only 1.2 inches away from having its fourth-snowiest winter since record-keeping began 148 years ago, and 6.3 inches from moving into the top three.

The all-time mark is 101.6 inches in 1996-97. Normal winter snowfall for Bismarck is 50.5 inches; the city last year got 55.1 inches.

Bismarck set a record Tuesday for liquid precipitation -- the liquid in the snow -- of 0.24 inches. That broke the previous mark of 0.17 inches in 1983.

Snowpack records in the city also continue to grow. It has been 118 days and counting with a snow depth of at least 6 inches and of at least 8 inches -- blowing by the previous records of 108 days and 80 days, respectively. The city also set a record earlier this winter of 54 consecutive days of a snowpack measuring at least 12 inches. The snow depth on Wednesday was 20 inches.

A storm moving in from the west is expected to drop heavy snow on the Plains from late Wednesday through Friday, though the track of the system puts the highest potential for large amounts in South Dakota through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.

Bismarck-Mandan is in an area of "medium" potential for at least 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

"Much of southern North Dakota will still see light accumulations, but the highest chances for 4 inches or greater will be right along the South Dakota border," the agency said.

March is typically the snowiest month and the recent weather pattern isn't unusual, according to Todd Hamilton, meteorologist at the weather service office in Bismarck. The steady progression of westward storm systems over the Rockies "has kind of been setting up from the end of February, and it looks like it will continue through this week," he said.

More snow is possible this weekend, though the highest probabilities for "impactful" weather are generally north of Lake Sakakawea and east of the Missouri River, according to the weather service.

"Hopefully after this weekend, things will settle down," Hamilton said.

Bismarck crews will be removing snow in the downtown "No parking - street cleaning" areas from 12:01-7 a.m. on Thursday and Friday. East-west streets will be done Thursday and north-south streets on Friday. Vehicles parked on those streets during the overnight hours will be towed at the owner's expense, according to Public Works. Businesses along those streets should have their sidewalks cleaned before their designated day.

Information on Bismarck snow removal is at https://bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal. Information on Mandan snow removal is at bit.ly/3UDbEkm.