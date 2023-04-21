Snow from a late-April storm system pushed Bismarck's season total to second-most in the past century and a half, but it wasn't quite enough to set an all-time mark.

The system raised the capital city's total 1.4 inches, pushing it into triple digits for only the third time in the last 148 years. The 101.2 inches is second place all time, surpassing the previous mark of 100.3 inches set in 2008-09. Records date to the winter of 1874-75.

Another 0.5 inches was needed to surpass the city's 1996-97 record of 101.6 inches, but the snowfall ended about midday.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service’s Bismarck office hinted that the record might still be in reach, however, posting that "An active and cool weather pattern is favored for late next week."

A winter weather advisory remained in effect early Friday for all of North Dakota except the southwest, but it was lifted in some areas as snow tapered off through the day. Winds gusting near 50 mph were forecast to create blowing snow, low visibilities and icy road conditions. Streets in Bismarck-Mandan during the morning commute were slick.

The snow over the Northern Plains fell on the back side of an occluded cyclone, according to the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center. An occluded front forms when a cold front overtakes a warm front, circulation intensifies and a counterclockwise rotation forms. The system circled into North Dakota from the northeast through north central and down into the south central and southeast regions.

Snow totals were much higher in the northeast, with more than half a foot in the Devils Lake and Grand Forks areas, and around a foot in Langdon and Walhalla, according to weather service reports. Fargo got about 3 inches. The North Dakota Department of Transportation alerted motorists to poor traveling conditions in nearly all of eastern North Dakota on Friday.

The system also brough cooler temperatures to the state. Bismarck's high on Thursday was 40 degrees, when the normal high for April 20 is 58. Highs aren't forecast to climb back above 50 until the middle of next week.