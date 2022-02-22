Bismarck snowfall breaks 60-year-old record; stormy conditions persist in southeastern North Dakota

Stormy weather that dropped a record amount of snow in Bismarck on Presidents Day persisted in southeastern North Dakota on Tuesday.

The storm total for the capital city on Monday was 3.2 inches, breaking the Feb. 21 record of 2.4 inches in 1962, according to the National Weather Service.

Other western snow totals posted by the weather service included 2.3 inches in Grassy Butte, 3 inches in Mandan and Glen Ullin, 5 inches in New England and 7 inches in Reeder. Totals to the south and southeast of Bismarck were far greater: 10.5 inches in Ashley, 11 in Fort Yates and 16 in Ellendale.

The state Driver's Licence Division office in Beulah opened late on Tuesday, and the state Motor Vehicle Division office in Ellendale closed.

Bismarck city crews were plowing residential areas Tuesday. People were asked to move parked vehicles off streets. City officials and the U.S. Postal Service reminded residents that it's the responsibility of property owners to clear snow from around mailboxes. Postal officials also appealed to residents to keep sidewalks and steps clear of snow and ice for letter carriers.

Travel remained difficult in southeastern North Dakota on Tuesday, with portions of several highways including Interstates 94 and 29 remaining closed. The state Transportation Department cautioned that some secondary roads might be blocked by snowdrifts. North Dakota State University in Fargo canceled classes and closed offices due to the conditions.

Whiteout conditions in the region on Monday led to the second 14-vehicle pileup on Interstate 94 in four days. A passenger vehicle and a semitrailer collided west of Mapleton, prompting a crash that ultimately involved six semis and eight passenger vehicles, according to the Highway Patrol. Six people were taken to a Fargo hospital with injuries.

On Friday, a 14-vehicle pileup just west of Valley City caused four injuries.

Frigid arctic air is forecast to blanket the state for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures in central and western North Dakota aren't expected to rise above zero until Wednesday afternoon. Overnight wind chills in the region are forecast to be in the minus 30s and minus 40s all week.

(Check back for updates.)

