Bismarck-Mandan welcomes the new year

010123-nws-newyear2023.jpg

The new year of 2023 is visible on all sides of the North Dakota Capitol in this photograph taken from the roof of First International Bank & Trust in Bismarck on Saturday night.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Bismarck-Mandan residents enjoyed pleasant weather as they rang in the new year with fireworks and parties.

Windows in the state Capitol were lighted to make "2023" on all sides -- an annual tradition on New Year's Eve.

The temperature reached 22 degrees in Bismarck on Saturday and remained in the teens into the evening, with little wind and no precipitation. The National Weather Service forecast for New Year's Day called for a high around 20 in the capital city. That's about normal for this time of year.

The nice weather is expected to last all week. A winter storm that's poised to sweep across the Plains is not forecast to come father north than South Dakota.

Bismarck already has plenty of snow -- 51.3 inches, the most in city history from October through December, according to the weather service. The previous record was 45.8 inches in 2008. In the winter of 1996-97, when Bismark had a record snowfall of 101.6 inches, the October-through-December total was 43.7 inches.

