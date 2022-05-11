 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck-Mandan to see wet Thursday; severe weather a threat in eastern North Dakota

Severe weather is possible in North Dakota through Thursday, though the biggest potential for problems is in the eastern part of the state.

A bulge in the jet stream is keeping a storm track over the north-central U.S., resulting in multiple rounds of thunderstorms, according to AccuWeather

"Thursday could shape up to be the worst severe round of the three," Meteorologist Jessica Storm said.

Heavy rain could exacerbate ongoing flooding in the Red River Valley, and weather threats in the east also could include tornadoes, large hail and winds gusting to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Flash flooding is a concern due to already saturated soil.

"Motorists are reminded to never attempt to drive through high water or around barricades," Storm said. "Anyone planning to be out in the elements might want to reconsider travel plans as flooding on roadways can be particularly difficult to see at night, and conditions can often change rapidly."

The bad weather could impact travel on portions of Interstates 29 and 94, forecasters said.

The threat is less west of the James River Valley, according to the weather service. Severe storms in central North Dakota are expected to be isolated. However, there's a strong likelihood of more than half an inch of rain through Thursday night across the entire state.

The forecast for the Bismarck-Mandan area calls for rain throughout the day Thursday with wind gusts in the range of 20-30 mph. The weather will improve by the weekend, which should be sunny with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. It will be breezy, however, with wind gusts around 25 mph.

