Bismarck-Mandan could have a cold Christmas and New Year's

It looks to be a cold Christmas and New Year's in western and central North Dakota.

There's a good chance of much-below-average temperatures Dec. 24-27, and below-average temps are predicted for January, according to the National Weather Service office in Bismarck.

Average high temps in mid-to-late December in the region are in the lower to mid-20s. Daily highs around Christmas this year could range 10-15 degrees below average, according to forecasters.

"There is a 90% chance for wind chills to be colder than minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit in the Dec. 23-29 period," the weather service said in a statement.

Travel also might be hazardous around the Christmas holiday.

"Based on similar weather patterns in the past, there is a 40-50% chance of at least 2 inches of snow," the agency said.

A little more than half an inch of snow fell in Bismarck on Wednesday. The city has gotten about 2 ½ inches so far this month and not quite 4 inches this season -- about 11 inches below normal, according to weather service data. Another round of snow was expected Friday in western and central North Dakota, but an inch or less was forecast for Bismarck.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows about two-thirds of North Dakota remains in some form of drought. Bismarck-Mandan is on the edge between moderate and severe drought. Northwest North Dakota and a portion of the southwest are in extreme drought.

"Snow coverage in the Upper Midwest Region ... is currently at 52.5%, with an average depth of 1.5 inches," wrote David Simeral, associate research scientist in climatology with the Western Regional Climate Center.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Colder-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue through January, which is typical in a La Nina year, the weather service said. The weather phenomenon involves a cooling of the waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean that influences weather in the continental U.S.

"This does not mean that there won’t be mild periods, but the overall temperature pattern is expected to be below average, especially in the northern half of North Dakota," the weather service said. "There is some indication of above-average precipitation during this period as well."

River ice

Ice formation on the Missouri River near Bismarck-Mandan is expected with the prolonged cold period. Normal ice-over is the third week of December.

"Ice sheets are moving through the Bismarck and Mandan area of the river. What is uncertain is whether or not these ice sheets will get caught up in the sharp meanders in the river near the University of Mary. If so, we can expect water level rises and icing up beginning as early as this weekend," the weather service said in a statement. "If not, temperatures still appear cold enough that ice will form in the river channel in the Bismarck and Mandan area by the middle of next week."

A complete icing over of the river could result in a water level rise of 5-7 feet based on observations over the past 10 years, according to the agency.

"The Missouri River gauge at Bismarck is currently around 4.5 feet and even though a great amount of uncertainty always exists with ice-affected water levels, recent history would suggest that even a complete icing over of the river would keep water levels below the flood stage of 14.5 feet," the weather service said.

