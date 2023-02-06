President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration for seven North Dakota counties in response to a record-setting early November blizzard.

The move paves the way for federal aid for state, tribal, and local governments, as well as for some private nonprofits, for emergency work and damage repair in the counties of Dickey, Kidder, Mercer, Nelson, Ransom, Sargent and Wells. The aid is on a cost-share basis, according to the White House.

Federal aid also is available to governments on a cost-share basis for snow removal assistance in the counties of Kidder, Mercer, Nelson and Wells. Federal money also is available on a cost-share basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide, the White House said Monday. Such measures aim to increase resilience to storms and reduce costs in the long term.

Gov. Doug Burgum in a statement said, “This major disaster declaration provides relief to local entities whose budgets, personnel and operations were hit hard by the November storm."

The preliminary damage estimate from the Nov. 9-11 storm was $1.75 million, including $125,000 for snow removal, according to the governor's office. Burgum on Dec. 9 declared a statewide disaster related to the November storm.

Burgum submitted a request for a federal disaster declaration on Jan. 10. U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all R-N.D., wrote to Biden on Jan. 12 in support of the request.

The storm brought heavy snow to much of western and central North Dakota and ice accumulations in the southeast, shutting down schools, snarling travel and knocking out power to thousands. Bismarck got 17.1 inches of snow on Nov. 10, smashing a city record for the date and coming just shy of the city's all-time one-day snowfall record of 17.3 inches, set on April 14, 2013, according to the National Weather Service. The Mandan area got up to 2 feet of snow.

Burleigh and Morton counties were not included in the federal disaster declaration, however. Counties must meet certain damage thresholds to be included, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency spokesman Anthony Mayne.