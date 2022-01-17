Arctic blast to send North Dakota into the deep freeze midweek

High temperatures nearing 40 degrees in Bismarck-Mandan over the weekend melted the snow off streets, sidewalks and driveways, but the warm weather won't stick around long.

Another arctic front is poised to push through North Dakota, bringing subzero weather back to the state midweek.

A dip in the jet stream will allow the frigid air to push into the Northern Plains and spread as far south as Dallas and as far east as New York City, according to AccuWeather.

Strong winds are expected with the system -- more than 40 mph in most of central and western North Dakota and exceeding 50 mph in some areas including the southwest. The highest wind gust in Bismarck-Mandan on Tuesday is expected to be around 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The metro area will see the temperature drop from the 30s on Monday and early during the day Tuesday to about 10 below zero overnight. Wednesday's high is expected to be around zero, with overnight lows of minus 15-20 degrees. The wind is expected to make it feel much colder.

Highs on Thursday will creep back up into the single digits and stay there overnight, with a 40% chance of snow after midnight, according to the weather service forecast.

The weather should warm up even more by the end of the workweek with highs forecast in the lower 30s Friday and in the lower 20s Saturday. There's a low chance of snow throughout the weekend.

