Another warm week in store in North Dakota after chilly weekend

An unseasonably cool weekend is giving way to another warm week in North Dakota.

Bismarck's high temperature on Saturday was 75 degrees; on Sunday it was 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Normal highs for this time of year are in the mid-80s.

In some areas the weekend weather bordered on chilly -- Jamestown on Sunday had a high of only 68 degrees, with a low of 50.

"Those (high temps) are about 10 to 15, maybe in some spots 20, degrees below average for this time of year," said James Telken, a weather service meteorologist in Bismarck.

The cool snap followed a week in which much of western and central North Dakota saw near-record heat due to a mass of trapped warm air known as a heat dome that brought widespread high temps in the 90s. Dickinson on Thursday hit 102, breaking a city record that had stood for more than a century. Two days later, the city's high was 65, a drop of 37 degrees.

The weekend cooldown was caused by Canadian air swooping in from the north. Such sudden changes aren't all that unusual, even for August, according to Telken.

"Our entire climate record is an average of extremes," he said.

The change this week is due to warmer air from the west and southerly winds moving in. The forecast for Bismarck-Mandan calls for highs mostly in the 80s.

"Pretty close to 90, but it's not looking like those 100-degree days we had last year," Telken said.

Bismarck last August reached a record for most days in a year at or above 100 degrees -- 15. That was due mainly to the devastating drought that gripped the state in 2021 and caused the weather to have "a hard time cooling down," Telken said.

Drought has relaxed its grip on most of the state this year, though dryness has crept back into the southeastern corner of North Dakota in recent weeks, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Weather the rest of this month might be conducive to dryness spreading in the state. The August outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center indicates above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation for western North Dakota.