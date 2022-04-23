Another spring blizzard moves into North Dakota; snow, ice, rain, flooding, tornadoes all threats

Conditions deteriorated throughout Saturday in western North Dakota as another blizzard blew in.

Weather threats around the state included heavy snow, high winds, heavy rain, flooding, tornadoes and ice.

The National Weather Service reported "significant" ice accumulations in the west due to freezing rain, and heavy snow was following on its heels.

Nearly all of the western half of the state was under a blizzard warning through the weekend, with the forecast calling for heavy snow, wind gusts as high as 65 mph, blowing snow, and up to a quarter inch of ice accumulation. As much as 20 inches of snow was possible from Beach to Williston to Crosby, with lesser but still significant amounts in other areas.

The state Department of Transportation advised no travel in the western third of the state. No widespread power outages were reported as of midafternoon, according to poweroutage.us.

The weather also is a concern for ranchers, with spring calving only about two-thirds complete, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Livestock are still recovering from a record-setting three-day blizzard earlier this month that was followed days later by an Easter Sunday snowstorm.

The new storm was expected to strengthen late Saturday, with snowfall rates up to 2 inches per hour in the west, according to AccuWeather. Heavy rain that fell throughout the day in Bismarck-Mandan -- accompanied at times by thunder -- was expected to turn to snow, with about 3 inches accumulating by the end of Sunday.

Mandan was included in the blizzard warning, while Bismarck was under a winter weather advisory. Flood warnings and advisories were posted in eastern North Dakota, along with tornado watches and warnings in the southeast.

"While the risk of tornadoes may be low overall with this setup, storms capable of producing large hail and strong winds could result in considerable risk and damage some communities," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

