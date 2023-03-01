A quick-hitting winter storm shut down interstates in North Dakota on Wednesday, closed schools and even delayed the resumption of the Legislature after its midsession break.

It also set yet another snowfall record in Bismarck, the latest in what has been a winter of records.

The city saw 5.4 inches of snow on Wednesday, breaking the March 1 record of 3.5 inches set in 1932, according to the National Weather Service.

The system that blasted out of the Rockies and into the Northern Plains on Tuesday afternoon had dumped 6.9 inches of snow on Bismarck by midnight, just an inch shy of the city's record for Feb. 28. The two-day storm total of 12.3 inches pushed the city's total for the season past 70 inches -- nearly 3 feet above normal.

A raft of records

The capital city has seen a number of records in the past four months.

Bismarck got 17.1 inches of snow on Nov. 10, nearly double the previous record for the date set in 2012 and just shy of the city's all-time one-day snowfall record -- from 12 a.m. to 12 a.m. -- of 17.3 inches, set on April 14, 2013.

An early December storm that lasted almost an entire workweek dropped more than 20 inches of snow on the Bismarck area and broke three daily precipitation records in the city.

Bismarck received 51.3 inches of snow from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, a record for that three-month span. The city at the end of 2022 was headed for a record winter snowfall, though it fell off that pace after a relatively dry January. The city's record snowfall for an entire winter is 101.6 inches, in 1996-97. Normal winter snowfall for Bismarck is 50.5 inches; the city last year got 55.1 inches.

The 4.5 inches of snow that fell in Bismarck on Feb. 21 smashed the city's record for that date of 3.2 inches, set just last year.

The city also has set three snowpack records this winter, two of which continue to grow: 54 consecutive days of a snowpack measuring at least 12 inches, 111 days and counting with a snow depth of at least 8 inches, and 111 days and counting with a snow depth of at least 6 inches. The snowpack at the end of Tuesday was at 17 inches.

Storm impacts

The weather service at midday Wednesday lifted a winter storm warning for south central North Dakota, though it remained in place for much of the southeast.

Some other snow inch totals posted by the weather service included 3.5 in Underwood and Killdeer, 4.5 in Dickinson, 7.4 in Hazen, 8.2 in Edgeley, 12.5 in Steele and 14 in Jamestown.

Winds gusting to 40 mph led to blowing and drifting snow, clogging streets and highways. Interstate 94 was closed between Bismarck and Fargo, and I-29 from the Grand Forks area to the South Dakota border. Several other major highways in the southeast and east central regions of the state also were shut down, though some of them had reopened by midday.

No travel was advised in south central and southeast North Dakota during the morning commute. The state Department of Transportation lifted the advisory midmorning for the counties of Grant, Morton, Oliver and Sioux, and late morning for Foster and Wells.

Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools canceled in-person classes and activities, and scheduled a virtual learning day. Performances and sports were called off. Light of Christ Catholic Schools in Bismarck also scheduled a virtual learning day.

The University of Mary and Bismarck State College delayed opening until noon. United Tribes Technical College and Theodore Jamerson Elementary School on campus closed.

The Capitol and other state facilities in the Bismarck-Mandan area delayed opening until 10 a.m. Health and Human Services offices in Bismarck, Jamestown, Valley City and Fargo closed for the day.

Burleigh County offices also closed for the day. Bismarck Parks and Recreation canceled morning programs and activities. The Morton Mandan Public Library closed. Essentia Health clinics in Bismarck delayed opening until noon; the health system's Gateway Clinic including walk-in care was shut down for the entire day. Several Sanford Health clinics in North Dakota closed or opened late.

The Legislature resumed its session Wednesday after its crossover break -- when bills passed by the House and Senate go to the opposite chamber. But legislative committee meetings scheduled for Wednesday morning were postponed.

High temperatures in the teens Wednesday were forecast to rise into the 30s by Friday and linger there through the weekend. However, "Another weather system may then bring another round of accumulating snow late this weekend, followed by a cooling trend and continued chances for snow next week," the weather service said.